Duane Meske, 78, of Lewiston, hit a hole-in-one on the 8th hole at Bryden Canyon Golf Course on Thursday, May 13, 2021.

> Duane Meske, 78, recently aced the 180-yard, par-3 No. 8 at Bryden Canyon Golf Course with a four-hybrid. It was the first hole-in-one for the retired teacher in 30 years of playing the sport.

