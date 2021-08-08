Applegate

Shirley Applegate recently had a hole-in-one at Red Wolf Golf Club in Clarkston.

 Submitted photo

> Shirley Applegate, 68, of Clarkston, recently had a hole-in-one on the par-3, 112-yard No. 3 at Red Wolf Golf Club using a 6-iron. It is the third ace for the retired nurse in 26 years of playing the game.

