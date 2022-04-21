Scharnhorst

Glenn Scharnhorst recently made a hole-in-one at Bryden Canyon Golf Course.

 August Frank

> Glenn Scharnhorst, 58, of Clarkston, recently had a hole-in-one on the par-3, 155-yard No. 4 at Bryden Canyon Golf Course with a 5-iron. It is the second ace in the Asotin County Public Works road supervisor’s 30 years of playing the sport.

Tags

Recommended for you