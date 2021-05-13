Callahan

Shawn Callahan recently had a hole-in-one at Quail Ridge.

> Shawn Callahan, 28, of Clarkston, recently achieved a hole-in-one at Quail Ridge Golf Course. It came on the 125-yard No. 15 with a pitching wedge. It is the first career hole-in-one for the machine technician, who has been playing for 10 years.

