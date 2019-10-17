Zeke Domebo, a sales associate at Rogers Subaru, recently notched his first career hole-in-one in 28 years of playing the sport. He did it from 132 yards out on hole No. 12 at Clarkston Golf and Country Club using his 8-iron.
