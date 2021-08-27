Black

Marilyn Black recently had a hole-in-one at Quail Ridge Golf Course.

 Tribune/Kyle Mills

> Marilyn Black, 75, of Lewiston, recently aced the 110-yard, par-3 No. 2 at Quail Ridge Golf Course using a 6-hybird. It is the second hole-in-one in the retired Clearwater Power employee’s 50-plus years of playing the game.

Tags