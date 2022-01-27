Gibbs

Steve Gibbs recently had his first hole-in-one at Lewiston Golf and Country Club.

> Steve Gibbs, of Lewiston, recently aced the par-3, 112-yard No. 8 at Lewiston Golf and Country Club using a 52-degree wedge. It was the first hole-in-one in the branch manager at American Pacific Mortgage’s 30 years of playing the sport.

