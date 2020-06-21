Reid

Clarkston's Jim Reid carded the seventh ace of his 25-year golfing career Saturday at Quail Ridge.

Jim Reid, 72, of Clarkston, aced the 125-yard No. 15 at Quail Ridge Golf Course on Saturday with an 8-iron. The retiree, who now has seven holes-in-one to his credit, has been playing for 25 years.

