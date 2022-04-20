Elliot

CJ Elliot had an ace at Red Wolf Golf Club on Monday.

> C.J. Elliot, 16, of Post Falls, had a hole-in-one on the par-3, 178-yard No. 13 during Monday’s Logos Class 2A golf tournament Monday at Red Wolf Golf Club in Clarkston. It was the high school student’s first ace in eight years of playing the sport.

Tags

Recommended for you