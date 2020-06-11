Howell

Lewiston's Justin Howell hit a hole-in-one on the par-3 13th Hole at Bryden Canyon Golf Course on Friday. Howell said he used a six-iron to make the shot on the 171-yard hole.

 Pete Caster/Tribune

Justin Howell, 50, of Lewiston aced the 174-yard No. 13 with a 6-iron at Bryden Canyon Golf Course for his first career hole-in-one. Howell, who works for Pepsi, has been golfing for 10 years.

