Dean Vahlkamp recently had a hole-in-one at Red Wolf Golf Club in Clarkston.

> Dean Vahlkamp, 69, of Clarkston, recently had a hole-in-one on the par-3, 138-yard No. 3 at Red Wolf Golf Club with an 8-iron. It was the retired real estate appraiser’s fifth ace in 20-plus years of playing the sport.

