Campbell

Ann Campbell recently had an ace at Red Wolf Golf Club in Clarkston.

> Ann Chapman, 59, of Dayton, Wash., recently had a hole-in-one on the par-3, 125-yard No. 7, using a 7-iron, at Red Wolf Golf Club in Clarkston. It was the farmer’s first ace in 40 years of playing the sport.

