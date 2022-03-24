Higheagle

Gordon Higheagle recently had an ace at Red Wolf Golf Club in Clarkston.

> Gordon Higheagle Jr., 45, of Auburn, Wash., recently had a hole-in-one on the par-3 151-yard No. 8 at Red Wolf Golf Club using a 7-iron. It was the commercial landscaper’s first ace in 14 years of playing the sport.

