Packwood

Dawn Packwood recently had a hole-in-one at Quail Ridge Golf Course

› Dawn Packwood, 59, of Clarkston, aced the par-4, 200-yard No. 9 at Quail Ridge Golf Course with a driver. Packwood, who is retired from Clearwater Paper, recorded her first hole-in-one in five years of playing the sport.

