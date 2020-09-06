McGreevy

Bryan McGreevy had the first hole-in-one on a par-4 at Lake Padden Golf Course in about 15 years Aug. 29.

> Pomeroy High School and Washington State University graduate BRYAN McGREEVY achieved a rare feat Aug. 29, carding a hole-in-one on a par-4 hole — in other words, a double eagle. The 23-year-old used a 10.5-degree driver to ace the 306-yard No. 14 during open play at Lake Padden Golf Course in Bellingham, Wash., where he recently relocated to begin his career as a chemical engineer. According to the National Hole-in-One Registry, the odds of recording a double eagle are 6 million to 1. A spokesman for the course said it was the first ace on that hole in about 15 years. It was the second hole-in-one for McGreevy, whose first came 10 years ago at Crystal Springs Golf Course in Pomeroy.

