Spring

Greg Spring recently got his second career hole-in-one at Quail Ridge Golf Course. His first? In the mid-1980s, according to Spring.

› Greg Spring, 62, of Clarkston, aced the 130-yard par-3 No. 2 at Quail Ridge Golf Course with a 7-iron. Spring, who is retired, recorded his second hole-in-one in his 45 years of playing. He last recorded an ace in the mid-1980s.

Tags

Recommended for you