> Lewiston’s Vance Aram carded an ace on No. 8 at Bryden Canyon Golf Course recently, using a driver to send the ball to the front edge of the green, where it rolled over a ridge, out of sight, and into the cup on the 190-yard par-3. Aram, a 71-year-old retired postal-service worker, has been golfing for 11 years now. It was his first hole-in-one.
Advertisement
Breaking news text alerts
Text LMT to 87940 to receive breaking news alerts/links to your phone. Message and data rates may apply. Text STOP to stop.
Subscriber email options
Sign up to have headlines and breaking news delivered straight to your inbox.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Your guide to the best businesses in the region