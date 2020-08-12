Hole-in-one

Vance Aram poses for a portrait. Adam recently shot his first hole-in-one at Bryden Canyon Golf Course on the eighth hole.

> Lewiston’s Vance Aram carded an ace on No. 8 at Bryden Canyon Golf Course recently, using a driver to send the ball to the front edge of the green, where it rolled over a ridge, out of sight, and into the cup on the 190-yard par-3. Aram, a 71-year-old retired postal-service worker, has been golfing for 11 years now. It was his first hole-in-one.

Tags

Recommended for you