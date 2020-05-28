History clearly on Warriors’ side this time

Lewis-Clark State has played in 195 NAIA World Series games, winning 145, with 19 national titles. Of the victories, the Warriors had fallen behind by at least one run, or more, in 62 games, and came back to win. They have overcome deficits of three or more runs 17 times and six or more runs three times. A two-man committee, my grand-dog Pickle and I, have ranked the top 10 Lewis-Clark State come-from-behind victories in Series play.
Comeback No. 2
May 26, 1990
NAIA World Series Game No. 8
Lewis-Clark State (1-0)
vs. Grand Canyon (0-0)
This game might not have been for all the marbles, but a storied rivalry came to an end with a happy ending for Lewis-Clark State. Even before the NAIA World Series came to Lewiston for its first run in 1984, the Grand Canyon (Ariz.) Antelopes and the Warriors had met in four times in series play, with the Antelopes winning each time, including in the 1982 championship game in Lubbock, Texas.
The next time the two met was in 1986, in Lewiston. Grand Canyon won both matchups against LCSC, including another championship game, their fourth overall, and stopped the Warriors from winning their third straight crown. LCSC finally broke its six-game losing streak to Grand Canyon the next year. The defending champion Antelopes and LCSC met in the 1987 semifinal-round game. Perhaps feeling the frustration of past series outcomes, the Warriors scored five runs in the second inning ... and the fourth inning ... and the fifth ... and the sixth in a 25-11 victory. The 25 runs are a World Series record.
In 1988, Grand Canyon sent LCSC to the loser’s bracket with its seventh overall series win against the Warriors, still the most by any series opponent. Two days later, LCSC defeated the Antelopes in the title game, tying Grand Canyon for most national titles.
With the history lesson over, fast forward to this particular Saturday in Lewiston. The Warriors, now five-time champions, were 1-0, and Grand Canyon was playing in its first game after receiving a first-round bye. It would be the 10th and final Series game between the two powerhouses, because the Antelopes were leaving the NAIA for the NCAA.
Grand Canyon didn’t take long to erase the memory of that 1988 championship game loss, as it jumped to a 1-0 lead in the first inning and, thanks to a grand slam, led 6-0 in the fifth. But the Warriors started to chip away at the lead, scoring two runs in the fifth, sixth and seventh innings, while the Antelopes added a single run in the sixth.
The Warriors finally caught up and tied it at 7 in the eighth. LCSC then loaded the bases for catcher John NesSmith, who smashed a grand slam, the highlight of a seven-run inning that turned a six-run deficit into a 13-7 lead. Grand Canyon added two runs, but never really threatened, as the Warriors came away 13-9 winners.
The Antelopes were eliminated two rounds later, and LCSC defeated Auburn-Montgomery in the championship game, for its sixth of now 19 national titles. Grand Canyon still is second as the only team with four NAIA titles, while two other schools have won three.
Warrior walkoffs
Here’s a look back at some important dates in Lewis-Clark State NAIA World Series history:
May 31, 2007: Beau Mills hits record three home runs in a single Series game, adding eight RBI in in title contest against Spring Arbor.
May 28, 2015: Beau Kerns becomes only LCSC pitcher to win two games and earn save in two others in game against Faulkner.