Greg Blackman was thrust into a daunting situation, with little room for error.
And he felt completely at ease.
The bases were loaded in the bottom of the ninth, none were out, and the sophomore righty was tasked with preserving Lewis-Clark State’s three-run advantage against the sluggers from LSU Shreveport in a win-or-go-home game Monday morning at Harris Field.
“You trust in yourself, in what you’ve been doing over the year, that it’s gonna work out,” Blackman said. “That’s what I did, just talked to myself. I believed I could do it, and there wasn’t anything else to worry about.”
Blackman showed his mettle, striking out the first two Pilot batters on 12 gutsy pitches before inducing a soft pop up, then stomping off the mound with a roar.
The healthy hometown crowd went from eerily quiet to jubilant in a matter of moments, as LCSC held off Shreveport 9-6 to advance in the Avista NAIA World Series.
“You’ve gotta buckle down and do it for your teammates,” said Blackman, who’d pitched 5 solid innings of relief just three days prior.
“I was ready for it.”
The Warriors (43-5) will play again today in another elimination game against Southeastern (Fla.) at 11 a.m.
LCSC appeared poised to scoot past the Pilots with relative comfort before three consecutive singles opened the ninth against reliever Tallon Thomason.
Ahead of the day’s first pitch, coach Jake Taylor had told Blackman to keep sharp — his number would surely be called for any tense moment down the stretch.
“Deep into a ballgame, we’re going with our best guy,” Taylor said. “He and Jesse (Parker) both knew they’d have a chance to pitch, and they both wanted the ball.”
Parker, a senior fireballer from Preston, Idaho, was first up. He took over for freshman Alec Holmes before the opening inning had ended.
Shreveport (45-16) tagged Holmes for four runs — on a three-run home run and an RBI double — but Parker only gave the Pilots one more over the next 6 innings and 92 pitches.
“Jesse was real good. He gave us everything he had,” Taylor said. “He’s been ready for that performance for the last 15 months.”
The relief ace worked with notable pace, peppering the Pilots with low-90s fastballs and drifting sliders. Parker fanned eight against seven hits and no walks surrendered.
He stranded two Shreveport runners in the second, and escaped a bases-loaded jam in the sixth thanks to a 5-4-3 double play. Taylor Fajardo’s solo homer in the fifth was Parker’s only blemish.
“That was huge. We needed him, and he’s been doing that all year,” Blackman said of his bullpen comrade. “He’s the most consistent guy on our staff. That’s Jesse. He’s a dog.”
The Warrior offense responded to an early 4-1 deficit by erupting in the fourth and fifth frames.
Lewiston’s Luke White plated Aidan Nagle — who’d doubled to lead off the fourth — with his first Series hit, a two-strike double to left-center. Catcher Zach Threlfall’s ensuing single sent home White.
The Warriors chased Shreveport starter Kevin Miranda in the fifth. Dillon Plew singled, Brock Ephan walked, and Nagle and White came through again.
Nagle plated two with a single, and White clobbered his first-career Series dinger to the left-field bleachers, fashioning a 7-4 cushion for L-C, which left the bases loaded in the inning but nonetheless came away with a major momentum boost.
“As a unit, we’re playing better baseball,” White said. “Everyone’s getting going, everyone’s producing, and the pitchers are throwing strikes and starting to dominate. It’s an all-around good effort by the team right now.”
A resilient Shreveport outfit, coming off a 25-13 loss to Southeastern (Fla.), had to go back to three bullpen arms that’d been employed in its last game. Playing their ninth straight elimination game, the Pilots also were down a key pitcher because of COVID-19 protocols.
It didn’t help that their typically high-scoring offense stranded 12 baserunners.
“We didn’t pitch well in the middle innings, and (the Warriors) did when they needed to, eliminated some of our big innings,” Shreveport coach Brad Neffendorf said. “We outhit them (16 to 11) but didn’t outscore them, because they out-executed us.”
LCSC outfielder Jack Johnson added a solo blast in the first and Ephan rocketed a towering homer above the left-center field wall in the eighth. Plew, Nagle, White and Dalton Harum tallied two hits apiece.
Lewiston’s Riley Way made a nifty play to cut off a runner at third in the eighth, helping Thomason escape a two-on jam after the Pilots’ Miguel Morgan ripped a solo drive to left.
Taylor extended kudos to Threlfall. Shreveport entered the game third nationally with 179 stolen bases, but didn’t attempt to swipe any bags against Threlfall’s sturdy arm. Blackman handed more props to his catcher.
“My approach was mostly just to listen to him. He was calling a great game,” Blackman said.
Since absorbing a shutout loss to Faulkner (Ala.) in their Series opener, the Warriors have shown moxie in two loser-out victories.
Like Blackman, they embrace the high stakes.
“We knew we had to battle and that we’re going to take punches, but we’ll roll with them and fight back,” Nagle said. “Backs against the wall, we love it. We want more.”
LEWIS-CLARK STATE LSU SHREVEPORT
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Way ss 4 0 0 0 Robertson 2b 4 0 1 0
Johnson lf 3 1 1 1 McNicholas ss 5 1 2 0
Plew 3b 5 1 2 0 Kolb cf 5 1 3 0
Ephan 1b 3 2 1 1 Pineyro rf 5 1 2 3
Nagle rf 4 2 2 2 Fajardo dh 4 2 2 1
White dh 5 2 2 3 Wunnenberg c 4 0 0 0
Harum cf 5 0 2 0 Napieralski ph 1 0 1 0
Threlfall c 4 0 1 1 Flores 3b 5 0 2 1
Light pr 0 1 0 0 Morgan 1b 5 1 2 1
Davis 2b 5 0 0 0 Major lf 4 0 1 0
Totals 38 9 11 8 Totals 30 4 8 4
Lewis-Clark State 100 250 010—9 11 0
LSU Shreveport 400 010 010—6 16 1
Lewis-Clark State ip h r er bb so
Holmes 0.2 4 4 4 1 0
Parker (W, 3-1) 6.1 7 1 1 0 8
Thomason 1 5 1 1 1 0
Blackman (S, 2) 1 0 0 0 0 2
LSU Shreveport ip h r er bb so
Miranda 4.1 7 4 4 2 3
Quintana (L, 4-4) 0.1 2 4 3 1 1
Sturgeon 0.1 0 0 0 2 0
Sholders 3 1 1 1 0 1
Selway 1 1 0 0 0 1
Attendance — 2,510.
Clark may be contacted at cclark@lmtribune.com, on Twitter @ClarkTrib or by phone at (208) 627-3209.
Stars of the game
Reliever GREG BLACKMAN was called on in the ninth to get the Warriors — who led by three with three outs to make — out of a bases-loaded jam. The righty from La Grande, Ore., didn’t blink, striking out the first two batters before inducing a pop up to record a save. Fellow bullpen standout JESSE PARKER tossed 6 1/3 strong innings after taking over in the first, fanning eight against seven hits, no walks and one run allowed.
Designated hitter LUKE WHITE ended his Series drought with an RBI double in the fourth and a two-run shot in the fifth to the left-field bleachers.
Moundsmen shine
Three next-level pitching performances at this Series have stolen the show for a team not known as much for possessing national standouts in its staff. Greg Blackman, Jesse Parker and Trent Sellers have combined to strike out 23 batters against 15 hits, four walks and just two earned runs in 20 2/3 innings.
Quotes of note
“That was electrifying. That was probably the most exciting thing this stadium will see all week.”
— Luke White on Blackman’s ninth inning
“Outstanding. There’s no other word to describe it. To pick us up like that, going forward, it brings confidence to our team and gives the hitters a break.”
— Aidan Nagle on LCSC’s pitching