PULLMAN — Lots of water balloons but virtually no fans. Lockdown pass coverage but scads of points.
The latest edition of the Crimson and Gray game proved unconventional in multiple ways, but it might have been a defender’s dream.
Justus Rogers intercepted a pass on the opening play Saturday that knocked quarterback Jarrett Guarantano out of action as the Washington State defense — the Gray — overwhelmed its offensive teammates known as Crimson 74-37 in the Cougars’ final scrimmage of spring football drills.
If that sounds nonsensical, bear in mind the Gray was awarded points for takeaways, punt-inducements, fourth-down stops — who knew what else? This scrimmage didn’t stand on formality.
“That was fun — something definitely different that I haven’t done before,” said Rogers, a sixth-season senior linebacker.
It was the first Crimson and Gray game for second-year coach Nick Rolovich, who was known for costumed skits and other antics at Hawaii’s spring game but was denied 2020 spring drills at WSU because of the pandemic. With the virus lingering and the crowd limited to players’ families, Rolo shelved the costumes but lightened the mood anyway with the arcane scoring system and other flourishes.
At least one of them fizzled. Players were to celebrate scoring plays by propelling water balloons across the field, but the skimpy objects tended to explode upon release.
Undercutting the frivolity of the day was the worrisome first play. Guarantano, a graduate transfer who started 32 games for Tennessee, apparently struck a teammate’s helmet upon releasing the ball, injuring his throwing hand and missing the rest of the game. But Rolovich later said the injury appeared minor.
Guarantano’s absence meant more reps for Camm Cooper, who proceeded to show why he needs them. A junior with no meaningful playing time under his belt, he showed good mobility but repeatedly misfired and looked out of sync with his receivers.
The offensive highlight unquestionably was a deep throw from Cooper to lengthy transfer CJ Moore, who outjumped Alphonse Oywak inside the 10-yard line. Cooper also threw a beautiful fade to Travell Harris for an early touchdown.
Also taking repeated turns at quarterback were walk-on Victor Gabalis and true freshman Xavier Ward, neither of whom set the world on fire.
In addition to Rogers’ hoodwinking of Guarantano on an over-the-middle pass, Jaylon Watson intercepted a Cooper overthrow and Armani Marsh acrobatically grabbed a Gabalis pass deflected by Derrick Langford. Defenders of every stripe sparkled at times. Among the highlights was a fumble forced by sophomore safety Tanner Moku and recovered by Texas Christian transfer Ben Wilson.
“First off, the Cougs won today,” defensive coordinator Jake Dickert said. “We got off the field, everyone played, everyone had fun. It was a good energy out there. You could feel it coming into the building today.”
Rolovich, who oversees the offense, was given a chance to say both sides prospered at times, but he didn’t go there.
“I think you’d give it to the defense today,” he said. “The takeaways, the scoreboard, consistent energy, they played together, so they should feel good. They made a lot of football plays.”
The quarterbacks’ pass ratio of 33-for-62 was even more lackluster when you consider several of their completions were shovel passes and others required taps and diving second efforts by receivers.
The sketchy offensive performance could be attributed partly to the unexplained absence of star running back Max Borghi, productive slotback Renard Bell and starting left tackle Liam Ryan. Borghi’s absence provided another opportunity for true freshman Kannon Katzer, who led the team in rushing for the second consecutive scrimmage.
Scrimmage organizers and auxiliary staff did their best to entertain the Pac-12 Network audience, the scanty fans and the several football alumni on hand, including Philadelphia Eagles offensive lineman Andre Dillard. On a drizzly day on the Palouse, multi-talented recruiting assistant Marco Regalado picked up his guitar at halftime and belted out a hearty version of Creedence Clearwater Revival’s “Have Your Seen the Rain?”
After the scrimmage, players lined up along the 30-yard line and sang the WSU fight song, then were dispatched to the sideline to grab the evanescent water balloons and toss them at one another.
Because the objects almost were unthrowable, the players’ completion percentage was worse than the quarterbacks’ had been. But they appeared to have a blast.
RUSHING — Kannon Katzer 9-71, Deon McIntosh 5-38, Camm Cooper 8-38, Dylan Paine 6-16, Victor Gabalis 5-(-20), Xavier Ward 4-(-12).
PASSING — Camm Cooper 14-25-1-168, Xavier Ward 9-16-0-133, Victor Gabalis 10-20-1-100, Jarrett Guarantano 0-1-1-0.
RECEIVING — Drake Owen 6-25, Travell Harris 5-25, Lincoln Victor 5-41, Calvin Jackson Jr. 3-37, Joey Hobert 3-20, Kannon Katzer 2-33, Jay Wilkerson 2-50, De’Zhaun Stribling 2-46, Donovan Ollie 1-6, CJ Moore 1-41.
SACKS — Gabriel Lopez 2, Nathaniel James 2, Ricky Baker, Marquise Freeman, Jesus Echevarria.
