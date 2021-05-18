POMEROY — Rylee Vining drilled five 3-pointers and scored 27 points as Colton downed Pomeroy 50-35 on Monday night in a Southeast 1B League girls’ basketball game.
Maggie Meyer and Josie Schultheis spearheaded a Wildcat defensive peformance that “was the key tonight,” Colton coach Clark Vining said.
Sidni Whitcomb and Kyndra Stout provided sparks off the bench for the Wildcats (1-1).
COLTON
Rylee Vining 11 0-2 27, Maggie Meyer 1 1-3 3, Mary Pluid 1 2-4 4, Kyndra Stout 3 0-0 7, Josie Schultheis 1 7-8 9, Kaydee Heitstuman 0 0-0 0, Sidni Whitcomb 0 0-0 0, Lola Baerlocher 0 0-0 0. Totals 17 10-17 50.
POMEROY
Chase Caruso 0 2-4 2, Elizabeth Ruchert 0 0-0 0, Maya Kowatsch 3 2-2 8, Jillian Herres 0 1-4 1, Keely Maves 6 6-9 18, Kendall Dixon 3 0-0 6, Hallie Brewer 0 0- 0 0, Ashlee Pemberton 0 0-0 0. Totals 12 11-19 35.
Colton 7 13 13 17—50
Pomeroy 9 12 4 10—35
3-point goals — Vining 5, Stout.
BOYS’ BASKETBALLPomeroy 55, Colton 37
POMEROY — Trevin Kimble scored 18 points as the Pomeroy boys topped Colton in a Southeast 1B League game.
COLTON
McCann 0 2-3 2, Wolf 1 0-0 2, Moehrle 3 6-10 13, Impson 0 0-0 0, Reisenauer 2 3-3 9, Arnhold 5 1-4 11. Totals 11 12-20 37.
POMEROY
Gwinn 6 2-10 14, Bott 1 0-0 2, Y. Mings 1 0-0 3, Kimble 7 1-1 18, Magill 0 1-2 1, B. Mings 2 0-0 5, J. Mings 1 1-2 3, Severs 2 4-6 9, Roberts 0 0-0 0, Vecchio 0 0-0 0. Totals 20 9-21 55.
Colton 6 12 10 9— 37
Pomeroy 15 18 13 9—55
3 point goals — Colton (3) Moehrle, Reisenauer 2. Pomeroy (6) Y. Mings, Kimble 3, B. Mings, Severs.
BASEBALLBulldogs, Panthers honored
Two Colfax players and one from Asotin made the first unit of the All-Northeast 2B League baseball team, the schools announced.
Lane Gingerich and Eric Akesson of Colfax were honorees, as was Jake Tanguay of Asotin.
The second team included Colfax’s Kolby Sisk, Mason Gilchrist and Cody Inderreidan, along with Asotin’s Gavin Ells.