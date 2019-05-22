LIBERTY LAKE, Wash. — Clarkston’s Brady Everett and Mike Iacobelli shot 13-over 83s, and Pullman’s Dane Bednar carded an 11-over 81, to make the cut after Round 1 of the Washington Class 2A boys’ state tournament at Liberty Lake Golf Course on Tuesday.
There were 80 competitors, only half of whom made the 15-over cut. Out of the three area competitors who made it, Bednar is in the lead, tied for 17th.
Everett and Iacobelli are tied for 24th.
Bednar will tee off this morning at 8:03. Everett begins at 7:45 a.m. and Iacobelli at 7:36 a.m.
Clarkston coach Brian Frazier noted the difficult conditions on the 6,607-yard course. Tee shots were lengthened and “it was fairly windy.”
“Some scores were higher than normal,” he said. “That combination of things made it play tough.”
Frazier relayed that Everett and Iacobelli are aiming for finishes in the top 20.
“They were both happy to make the cut, but they know they can play better,” he said.
The Hounds’ Terry Byrne missed the cut with a 93.
Leader — Tie, Paul Jacobsen (Sequim), Jordan Medcalf (Lynden), 73.
Clarkston individuals — T24, Brady Everett, Mike Iacobelli, 83.
Pullman individuals — T17, Dane Bednar, 81; T62, Terry Byrne, 93.
Pullman’s Greeny makes cut
LIBERTY LAKE, Wash. — Pullman High golfer Lauren Greeny carded a 23-over 95, making the cut on the dot at the Class 2A girls’ state tournament, staged at MeadowWood Golf Course.
Greeny will tee off at 7:30 this morning in the second and final round.
Also for the Hounds, Karly Bean shot a 97, missing the cut by two strokes.
For Clarkston, Drea Domebo logged a 100 on the 6,874-yard, par-72 course.
Black Hills’ McKenna Canty and White River’s Brooke Gelinas share the lead. Both shot 2-over 74s.
Leader — Tie, McKenna Canty (Black Hills), Brooke Gelinas (White River), 74.
Pullman individuals — T40, Lauren Greeny, 95; T45, Karly Bean, 97.
Clarkston individual — T58, Drea Domebo, 100.
Three Pirates make 2nd round
TUMWATER, Wash. — Pomeroy girls’ golfers Deana Caruso, Chase Caruso and Karrie Gould made the cut at the Class 1B/2B/1A state tournament, played at Tumwater Valley Golf Course.
Deana Caruso logged a 10-over 82, and sits in a tie for eighth entering the final round. She’ll tee off at 10:39 this morning.
Chase Caruso is tied for 14th after firing an 86 and Gould carded a 93 to land tied for 33rd. They’ll begin play today at 10:21 a.m. and 9:27 a.m., respectively.
Missing the cut by a stroke for the Pirates was Olivia Meyers (97). Anna Dinsmore shot 109.
For Colfax, Cassidi Schindler also narrowly missed the cut with a 97.
Emersyn Walker of Charles Wright Academy leads the pack with a 3-under 69. Her closest competition is teammate Emily Chen, who shot 71.
Leader — Emersyn Walker (Charles Wright), 69.
Pomeroy individuals — T8, Deana Caruso, 82; T14, Chase Caruso, 86; T33, Karrie Gould, 93; T48, Olivia Meyers, 97; T73, Anna Dinsmore, 109.
Colfax individuals — T48, Cassidi Schindler, 97.
Colfax’s Gray stands fourth
TUMWATER, Wash. — Colfax boys’ golfer Bennett Gray carded a 4-over 76 in the first round of play at the Class 1B/2B state tournament, staged at the Tumwater Valley Golf Course.
Gray enters the second and final round only three strokes back of the leader, Blake Kukula of Ilwaco.
Gray’s teammate, Augie Allenbach, also made the cut with a 9-over 81 to sit in 10th on the 7,154-yard course, which boasts three par-5s of over 500 yards.
Gray begins play today with the final group at 8:24 a.m. Allenbach starts at 7:57 a.m.
Asotin senior Jacob Elskamp fired an 82 and is tied for 11th. He made the cut for the second time in three years. He’ll tee off at 7:57 this morning.
“(Elskamp) just played a scrappy round,” Panthers coach Jason Emery said. “He overcame some adversity, which was good.”
Leader — Blake Kukula (Ilwaco), 73.
Colfax individuals — T4, Bennett Gray, 76; 10, Augie Allenbach, 81.
Asotin individuals — T11, Jacob Elskamp, 82.
AWARDS
Seven Bears garner honors
MOSCOW — Four Moscow High baseball players and three from the softball team were honored with awards when the 4A Inland Empire League announced its all-league teams on Tuesday.
Chad Redinger was named the league’s newcomer of the year. Teammates Peyton Waters (pitcher), Brayden Decker (outfielder) and Billy Adams (infielder) were tabbed to the first team.
Pitcher Liza Dreesmann was a first-team pitcher for the Bears’ softball team, and outfielder Sydnee Verlin and infielder Bella Fleischman joined her on the first team.
The IEL baseball MVP went to Lakeland pitcher Justin Dennison. The award for softball was given to Lakeland ace/slugger Taylor Woolley.