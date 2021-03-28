OROFINO — Brayden Turcott fired a two-hitter with 12 strikeouts and one walk Saturday as Orofino topped Priest River 4-0 to cap a three-game sweep of a nonleague baseball series.
“Another great outing — the same story as last weekend,” Orofino coach Dylan Midstokke said of using Turcott to close a series on a Saturday.
Freshman 2-hole batter Silas Naranjo went 2-for-4 for the Maniacs (8-1).
Priest River 000 000 0—0 2 2
Orofino 102 010 x—4 7 0
Reeves and Hannah. Turcott and Larson.
Priest River hits — Hannah 2.
Orofino hits — Turcott, Naranjo 2, Barlow, Bradbury, Howell, Larson.
Bengals fall down south
MERIDIAN, Idaho — Lewiston dropped a pair of nonleague games to southern Idaho foes Eagle and Madison of Rexburg in nonleague play at Meridian’s Rocky Mountain High School.
The Bengals (4-5) got hits from Christopher Ricard in both games, including a double in the first. Against Madison, Lewiston benefited from a double and a triple off the bat of Elliott Taylor. The Bengals held close through the midway point of each contest only for their opponents to pull away late.
Lewiston 002 000 0—2 2 2
Eagle 011 013 X—6 7 0
C. McKenzie, K. Fox (2) and A. Kolb. D. May, V. Mrssa (2) and C. Morgan.
Lewiston hits — R. Shoults, C. Ricard (2B).
Eagle hits — C. Hilde 2, L. Pike 2 (2B), C. Morgan, C. Hoover (2B), D. May.
---
Madison 113 303 1—12 13 0
Lewiston 103 210 0— 7 10 4
L. Drake, R. Suton (3), T. Pena and I. Jensen, Drake (6), Z. Pena (6). Z. Lombard, R. Shoults (4), E. Taylor (4) and Q. Edmiston, A. Kolb (2), T. Grandlund (7).
Madison hits — Suton 2 (2B), E. Garner 2, T. Pena 2 (2B), J. Leatham 2 (3B), I. Walker 2, K. Kostal, T. Kostal.
Lewiston hits — E. Taylor 2 (2B, 3B), A. Kolb 2, Edmiston (2B), C. Kolb (2B), Lombard, Hepburn (2B), McKenzie, Ricard.
SOFTBALLLewiston splits at tourney
CALDWELL, Idaho — Lewiston softball went 1-1 in a pair of nonleague games Saturday, prevailing over Twin Falls 16-10 then falling 9-8 against Eagle at Vallivue High School.
In the first game, Lewiston (9-1) got hits from eight different Bengals with six batters registering multiple. Kate Banks went 4-for-4 at the plate while Taryn Barney connected on a home run.
“We have a team that pretty much anyone can hit out of our lineup,” coach Kristin Delp said. “The bottom half of our lineup hit really well and it was nice to see them step up and get most of the hits for us.”
In the second game, Lewiston fell behind early then racked up seven runs in the final inning, but fell shy of a comeback as Evanne Douglas notched two doubles and 3 RBI in the clutch.
“It was a tough (game),” Delp said. “Some calls didn’t go our way and we made some errors in the beggining. Against good teams you can’t do that.”
GAME 1
Lewiston 533 5—16 17 1
Twin Falls 900 1—10 9 2
Samantha Mader, Kate Banks (1), and Taryn Barney. Holcomb, McMurdie (4), and Jund.
Lewiston hits — Banks 4, Caitrin Reel 3 (2B), T. Barney 2 (HR), Jenika Ortiz 2 (2B), Karli Taylor 2, Tori Purrington 2, L. Barney, Morgan Williams.
Twin Falls hits — Rex 2 (2B), McMurdie 2, Jund (HR), McKechnie (HR), Solosabal, K. Holcolmb, H. Holcolmb.
GAME 2
Eagle 010 422—9 7 0
Lewiston 000 017—8 8 5
Kate Banks and Taryn Barney. Tamasin, Swanson (6), and Kellog.
Eagle hits — Kerr 2, Groves (HR), Oliver (2B), Burlee, Victor, Gonzalez.
Lewiston hits — Evanne Douglass 2 (2 2B), Taryn Barney 2, Morgan Williams (2B), Caitrin Reel, Jenika Ortiz, Banks.
Sandpoint 9-13, Moscow 8-2
SANDPOINT — In a 4A Inland Empire League doubleheader, visiting Moscow narrowly lost its grip on the lead in the final inning of Game 1 against Sandpoint before falling via five-inning mercy rule in Game 2.
Megan Highfill tripled once in each game for Moscow (0-2), while teammate Addie Branen hit three singles in the first contest and a triple of her own in the second.
“I thought we played okay in the first game,” Bears coach Ted Matsuoka said. “It was our first game of the year, so we were pretty happy with the way we played. They just came back and got us in the end.”
FIRST GAME
Moscow 203 201 0—8 7 5
Sandpoint 003 120 3—9 12 1
M. Kees and M. Highfill. J. Dickinson, C. Authier (3) and J. Inman.
Moscow hits — A. Branen 3, S. Smith 2 (2B), M. Highfill (3B), J. Smith.
Sandpoint hits — V. Barlow 2, J. Inman 2, L. Gammon 2, C. Authier 2 (2B), R. Cessna, K. Brackett, K. Ward (HR).
SECOND GAME
Moscow 100 10— 2 4 4
Sandpoint 150 07—13 14 0
S. Ellis and M. Highfill. M. Garman, C. Authier (5) and L. Gammon.
Moscow hits — M. Highfill (3B), B. Fleischman (2B), J. Smith (2B), A. Branen (3B).
Sandpoint hits — J, Inman 3 (3 2B), K. Ward 3 (2B), J, Cash 2, R. Cessna (2B), K. Brackett (2B), S. Lanie, K. Tuinstra, M. Garman, C. Authier.
Orofino 17-30, P. River 5-12
OROFINO — Kaycee Hudson fired a three-inning one-hitter in the opener and swatted two triples and a double in the second game as Orofino swept a nonleague doubleheader from Priest River.
The scores were 17-5 and 30-12.
Riley Schwartz threw a one-hitter in the four-inning second contest, which included a three-run homer by Peyton Cochran.
The Maniacs (3-2) swept a three-game series.
GAME 1
Priest River 140—5 1 2
Orofino 584—17 2 1
Hansen, relievers NA and Freitas. Hudson, Schwartz (3) and Maetche.
Priest River hits — Freitas (2B).
Orofino hits — Schwartz, Hudson.
GAME 2
Priest River 523 2—12 1 0
Orofino (14)(11)5 x—30 10 0
Zylstra, Lederle (2) and Hansen. Schwartz, Hudson (3) and Maetche.
Priest River hits — Lederle.
Orofino hits — Schwartz 2, Zenner (3), Miller 2 (2B), Hudson 3 (2-3B, 2B), Cochran 3 (HR)
Pomeroy 18-20, S’side 2-2
SUNNYSIDE — Pomeroy’s Keely Maves threw a no-hitter in the first game of a doubleheader against Sunnyside Christian as the Pirates won 18-2 and 20-2.
Maves connected on six hits between both games as Pomeroy (2-0) got on the board in its first two showings of the season.
The Pirates took advantage of 11 Sunnyside errors in the first game, as well as eight in the second.
GAME 1
Pomeroy 200 88—18 7 3
Sunnyside Christian 000 11—2 0 11
Keely Maves and Jillian Herres. Andringa and Alseth.
Pomeroy hits — Bryson, Kowatsin, Maves 2, Ruchert 2, Dixon.
Sunnyside Christian hits — N/A
GAME 2
Pomeroy 608 6x—20 14 2
Sunnyside Christian 001 10—2 1 8
Maves, Elizabeth Ruchert (3), and Herres. Prins and Alseth.
Pomeroy hits — Maves 4, Ruchert 2, Gilbert 2, Bryson, Kowatsin, Schmidt, Dixon, Larios, Field.
Sunnyside Christian hits — Faber.
CROSS COUNTRYOverberg wins again
KETTLE FALLS — Chloe Overberg won her fourth individual race in a row for the Asotin High School cross country team with a 19:15.98 time on a 5,000-meter course in a Washington 2B Bi-County meet at Kettle Falls High School.
Ryan Denham placed fifth for the Panthers in the boys’ race at 17:53.26.
“We were able to get most of our top runners back from last week,” coach Tim Gundy said. “Chloe is running very well and took the lead from the start and ran strong through the entire route. We had Ryan back this week and he has a really solid block of training before this race, so I thought he seemed a little fatigued but still was a top finisher for us.”
Asotin will take part in a regional culminating meet on Saturday at the LCSC cross country course.
BOYS
5,000-meter course
Team scores — 1. Kettle Falls 55, 2. Chewelah 56, 3. Asotin 58, 4. Davenport 61, 5. Northwest Christian 98.
Winner — Easton Pomrankey, Kettle Falls, 16:34.93
Area results — 5. Ryan Denham, Asotin, 17:53.26; 10. Tanner Nicholas, Asotin, 18:32.66; 12. Paul Pederson, Asotin, 18:52.45; 13. Dyamin Vanek, Colfax, 18:54.76; 15. Jake Williams, Asotin, 19:15.42; 18. Jace Overberg, Asotin, 19:37.90; 26. Joshua Huber, Colfax, 20:13.72; 30. Jordan Erb, Asotin, 20:29.09.
GIRLS
5,000-meter course
Team scores — 1. St. George’s 27, 2. Asotin 28.
Winner — Chloe Overberg, Asotin, 19:15.98.
Area results — 1. Overberg, Asotin, 19:15.98; 3. Lily Denham, Asotin, 21:10.44; 11. Emma Miller, Colfax, 23:40.22; 13. Anna Cocking, Colfax, 25:12.76; 15. Bailey Gustafson, Asotin, 26:00.94; 20. Hannah Baerlocher, Colfax, 27:59.51; 22. Mary Ann Hendrickson, Asotin, 31:40.99; 25. Madison Hurlbert; Asotin, 35:21.03.
TENNISCV 6, Culdesac 2
KOOSKIA — Clearwater Valley swept all five singles matches played against visiting Culdesac to carry a team duel with contests held in 8-game pro-set format.
Josh Francis and Gabe Kirish each earned an 8-0 shutout for the Rams. In girls’ singles play, Kaylee Graves edged out the Wolves’ Aubree Jolly 8-7.
Culdesac won two out of three doubles contests.
Singles — Josh Francis, CV, def. Daniel Wing 8-0; Gabe Kirish, CV, def. Dane FiveCrows-Bighorn 8-0; Gabe Kirish, CV, def. Daniel Wing 8-2; Jerod Murray, CV, def. Dane FiveCrows-Bighorn 8-4; Kaylee Graves, CV, def. Aubree Jolly 8-7.
Doubles — Thomas Filipponi/Aubree Jolly, Cul, def. Jerod Murray/Brooke Romney 8-4; Dane FiveCrows-Bighorn/Aubree Jolly, Cul, def. Brooke Romney/Jerod Murray 8-5; Josh Francis/Jerod Murray, CV, def. Joss Reid/Jack Lomanto 8-1.