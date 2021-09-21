TROY — The Troy volleyball team remained perfect in Whitepine League Division I play Monday night with a straight-set victory against formerly unbeaten Potlatch.
Troy won by set scores of 25-14, 25-8, 25-13
The service line was key for Troy (8-3, 6-0) as Jolee Eckland was 14-for-15 from the line with three aces and Bailee Cook was 14-for-16 with two aces. Eckland added nine kills in the match.
Potlatch slipped to 7-1 and 6-1.
Panthers win home opener
ASOTIN — The unbeaten Asotin Panthers won their home opener in a nonleague match against Colton.
The Panthers (5-0, 2-0) won 25-20, 26-24, 25-20.
Senior captain Kayla Paine led the way for Asotin with 12 kills, four digs and four aces.
Juniors Makayla Wheeler, with nine digs and three aces; Emily Elskamp with three kills and two solo blocks; and Haylee Appleford with 18 assists and three blocks added contributions.
Freshman Kelsey Thummell was perfect from the service line and had three aces.
“It felt awesome to finally get to play at home,” Asotin coach Josie Johnsen said.
For Colton (1-2), Mary Pluid led the way recording four aces and four blocks. Maggie Meyer had eight kills, Grace DeMeerleer had 16 assists and Rachel Becker added 14 digs.
Huskies defeat Mustangs
CRAIGMONT — Kadence Beck collected 13 kills and Highland picked up speed in the fourth set to beat Deary in a Whitepine League Division II match.
The scores were 25-18, 26-24, 23-25, 25-11.
Chani Brammer served 20-for-20 and tallied 19 assists for the Huskies (2-3, 2-2)
Highland coach Amy Arnzen lauded her team’s overall play and complimented Deary setter Kenadie Kirk.
Orofino sweeps Kendrick
KENDRICK — Livia Johnson racked up 20 assists as Orofino took a nonleague decision from Kendrick.
The scores were 25-17, 25-15, 20-19.
Kaycee Hudson notched eight kills and nine digs for the Maniacs (5-1), who “started swinging on our hits and played as a team,” colach Heidi Summers said.
JV — Kendrick def. Orofino 2-0.
Timberline tops CV
WEIPPE — The Stemrich sisters led Timberline in a four-set victory in a nonconference match against Clearwater Valley of Kooskia.
Timberline won by set scores of 24-26, 25-14, 25-22, 25-17.
Senior Marebeth Stemrich had nine aces while freshman sister Lizzie Stemrich led the team with eight assists.
Natalia Amarillas led the Spartans (4-3, 1-2) with seven kills.
“We played as a team and played for each other which I thought was super awesome,” Timberline coach Brittany Hosley said. “They played great defense, which led to great attacks on the front row.”
Eagles win in three
SPOKANE — Pullman Christian won its fifth straight match to start the season, beating Spokane Classical Christian 25-18, 25-18, 25-12.
Pullman Christian (5-0, 5-0) was led by Annie Goetzem who had four aces, 10 kills and five blocks.
Grace Berg had seven assists while Faith Berg had three aces, three kills and 10 assists.
“They always play really well together,” Eagles coach Sarah Lindstrom said.
BOYS’ SOCCERPullman Chr. 9, Classical 1
SPOKANE — Shane Shaffer went off for five goals as Pullman Christian drilled Spokane Classical Christian in a Mountain Christian League game.
Isaac Nimmer added two goals for the Eagles (3-0-1, 2-0-1), who also got one score apiece from Judah Fitzgerald and Spencer Bren.
Pullman Christian coach Sean Dinius said his team’s experience level came in handy against a school that just resurrected its soccer program this year.
A box score was unavailable.
SCHEDULING
Because of COVID-19 concerns, the Border Battle volleyball tournament at Pomeroy scheduled for Saturday has been canceled.
Also, a cross country meet at Nezperce today has been scrapped for the same reason. There are hopes to reschedule in October.