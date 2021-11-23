WEIPPE — Timberline of Pierce/Weippe, which had only mustered one win in the past three seasons, claimed a 23-22 victory in a defensive battle with Orofino on Monday night in a nonleague girls’ basketball game.
Abby Brown hit two free throws with 17 seconds left in the game to take the lead for good for the Spartans. It was her only two points of the game.
Sam Brown led Timberline (1-2) with eight points, Carlie Harrell and Natalie Amarillas each had six.
“Played really good defense for the first time this season,” Timberline coach Nathan Robinson said.
For the Maniacs (1-4), coach Tessa Mullinix focused on the future and allowed underclass players to shine. She noted that most of the girls had not had much chance to see minutes at varsity, so that was emphasized in this game.
Rilee Diffon led the way with 14 points for Orofino.
OROFINO (1-4)
Emma Province 0 0-3 0, Hannah Johnson 0 0-0 0, Kristen McCarthy 3 0-0 7, Daisy Nelson 0 1-2 1, Virginia Cafferty 0 0-0 0, Rilee Diffon 6 2-5 14.
TIMBERLINE-PIERCE/WEIPPE (1-2)
Morgan Soester 0 1-3 1, Natalie Amarillas 2 2-3 6, Sam Brown 3 1-2 8, Abby Brown 0 2-2 2, Carlie Harrell 2 2-2 6
Orofino 4 2 8 8 — 22
Timberline 4 6 2 11 — 23
3-point goals — S. Brown.
Troy 42, Deary 35
TROY — The Trojans outscored the Mustangs by 17 points in the third quarter and held on for a nonleague win.
Isabelle Raasch led the way with 12 points, and also had five steals. Dericka Morgan had nine points and Whitney Foster hit two 3-pointers and finished with six points.
“Offensively we came out OK in the first quarter, didn’t get our defense going until the third quarter,” Troy coach Aaron Dail said.
For Deary (1-1) Kenadie Kirk led the way with 10 points and Araya Wood finished with eight.
DEARY (1-1)
Madelyn Proctor 0 0-0 0, Kaylee Wood 2 0-0 5, Kenadie Kirk 4 1-4 10, Emiley Scott 0 0-0 0, Araya Wood 1 6-7 8, Triniti Wood 2 1-4 5 , Macie Ashmead 1 2-2 4, Dantae Workman 1 1-2 3. Totals 11 11-19 35.
TROY (2-3)
Halee Bohman 1 0-0 2, Isabelle Raasch 6 0-0 12, Kassidy Chamberlin 2 0-0 4, Morgan Blazzard 2 2-2 6, Dericka Morgan 4 0-0 9, Betty McKenzie 0 0-0 0, Olivia Tyler 0 0-0 0, Alaura Hawley 1 0-2 3, Whitney Foster 2 0-0 6. Totals 18 2-4 42.
Deary 10 11 4 10 — 35
Troy 10 7 21 4 — 42
3-point goals — Foster 2, Hawley, Morgan, Wood, Kirk.
Genesee 61, Highland 44
GENESEE — The Bulldogs found their range in the middle quarters, hitting 11 3-pointers, in a nonleague win versus Highland of Craigmont.
Kendra Meyer hit her first four attempts from beyond the arc and finished with 12 points, Isabelle Monk added four 3s and finished with 18 points, and Riley Leseman hit three long balls and finished with 13.
“Started off not being able to throw the ball in the ocean,” Genesee coach Greg Hardie said. “Couple girls knocked down some 3s and the flood gates went open.” All 11 3-pointers were in the second and third quarters.
Meyer also led the team with five steals, and Genesee (1-1) stole the ball 21 times total. Kirsten Flodin had eight rebounds and Monk and Leseman each had four assists.
For Highland (0-2), Payton Crow led the team with 15 points.
HIGHLAND-CRAIGMONT (0-2)
Payton Crow 7 1-4 15, Emily Dau 0 2-2 2, Katie Goeckner 2 1-3 5, Hannah Miller 3 2-2 8, Kalei Smith 1 0-0 2, Emalissa Knowlton 3 0-0 6, Shaylee Stamper 3 0-0 6. Totals 19 6-11 44.
GENESEE (1-1)
Kendra Meyer 4 0-0 12, Monica Seubert 0 2-2 2, Riley Leseman 5 0-0 13, Shelby Hanson 3 1-2 7, Isabelle Monk 7 0-0 18, Rory Meyer 3 0-1 6, Kirsten Flodin 0 0-0 0, Audrey Barber 0 0-0 0, Maxine English 1 0-0 2, Malia Jansen 0 1-2 1. Totals 23 4-7 61.
Highland 6 6 15 17 — 44
Genesee 6 16 28 11 — 61
3-point goals — Monk 4, Meyer 4, Leseman 3.
JV — Genessee 24, Highland 3
AWARDSWAA honors scheduled for next week
The 2021 Warrior Athletic Association High School Awards will be held virtually his year.
The ceremony will be held on KLEW news Nov. 29 through Dec. 3 at 5 p.m. and 11 p.m.
This is the 15th annual event to recognize outstanding high school student-athletes, coaches, teams and community members. The nominees are listed below.
Male Athlete of the Year — Ryan Denham (Asotin), Dawson Packwood (Clarkston), Preston Amerman (Clearwater Valley), Kelton Devlin (Colton), Brayden Stapleton (Deary), Dawson Durham (Genesee), Thomas Reynolds (Grangeville), Ty Hambly (Highland), Brady Cox (Kamiah), Ty Koepp (Kendrick), Titus Yearout (Lapwai), Kash Lang (Lewiston), Jonah Ellis (Moscow), Jared Cronce (Nezperce), Joel Scott (Orofino), Colton Slaybaugh (Pomeroy), Gabe Prather (Potlatch), Cole Schlader (Prairie), Rylan Larson (Timberline), Darrick Baier (Troy)
Female Athlete of the Year — Chloe Overberg (Asotin), Ashlyn Wallace (Clarkston), Kadance Schilling (Clearwater Valley), Rylee Vining (Colton), Claira Osborne (Genesee), Camden Barger (Grangeville), Kadence Beck (Highland), Rose Stewart (Kendrick), Grace Sobotta (Lapwai), Madigan Kelly (Lewiston), Angela Lassen (Moscow), Grace Tiegs (Nezperce), Lindi Kessinger (Orofino), Keely Maves (Pomeroy), Madison Shears (Prairie), Abigail Brown (Timberline), Isabelle Raasch (Troy)
Team of the Year — Asotin boys cross country, Clarkston girls basketball, Clearwater Valley football, Colton softball, Deary boys basketball, Genesee baseball, Grangeville girls basketball, Kendrick girls basketball, Lapwai boys basketball, Orofino girls track, Pomeroy boys track, Prairie girls track, Timberline boys cross country, Troy girls track
Coach of the Year — Tim Gundy (Asotin), Debbie Sobotta (Clarkston), Allen Hutchens (Clearwater Valley), Brad Nilson (Colton), Kevin Maurer (Genesee), Jerime Zimmerman (Grangeville), Ron Ireland (Kendrick), Zachary Eastman (Lapwai), Shawn Tiegs (Nezperce), Julie Kessinger (Orofino), Ben Slaybaugh (Pomeroy), Lori Mader (Prairie), Pat Christopherson (Timerbline), Jessica Renfrow (Troy)
Rick Hill Meritorious Award — Tom Tower (Asotin), Marty Schlader (Clarkston), Brad Wassmuth (Grangeville), Bill Smith (Lewiston), Dave Snodgrass (Nezperce), Jerry Bartlow (Pomeroy), Urban Wassmuth (Prairie), Kathy Daniels (Timberline), Lara Spencer (Troy)