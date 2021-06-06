ASOTIN — Three Asotin track and field athletes were this past week for landing spots in college programs.
Skye Mackintosh and Kenlie Connor are headed for Lewis-Clark State, and Sydnee Balzer for Spokane Community Colleges.
SOFTBALL
Asotin wins state honor
ASOTIN — Asotin has been honored by the Washington Interscholastic Athletic Association for having the top grade-point average in 2B softball this year, the school announced.
The Panthers submitted a 3.852 GPA.
Asotin’s Caylie Brown and Lily Denham of AHS also received all-league honors for their on-field performances.