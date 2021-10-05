WEIPPE — Marebeth Stemrich racked up 10 aces as the Timberline girls’ volleyball team outlasted Highland in five sets Monday night to avenge an earlier Whitepine League Division II loss and register its first conference win of the season.
The scores were 25-23, 25-13, 15-25, 22-25, 15-6.
Madi Carr collected 17 digs for the Spartans (3-7, 1-6), Carlie Harrell contributed 11 kills and Abby Brown had 14 assists.
Timberline coach Brittany Hosley said she emphasized serve-receive and a fast start in the deciding set, and liked how her team adjusted to a new rotation during the match.
JV — Timberline def Highland 25-15, 25-19.
Troy still perfect in league
COTTONWOOD — Troy remained undefeated in conference with a straight set 25-11, 25-11, 25-19 Whitepine Division 1 League game versus Prairie.
Makayla Sapp led the team with 17 digs. Isabelle Raaush had 32 assists.
Troy (19-4, 11-0) plays tonight versus Clearwater Valley. It is senior night for the Trojans who will be celebrating five seniors.
JV — Troy def. Prairie
C Squad — Prairie def. Troy
Lapwai sweeps Rams
LAPWAI — The Lapwai Wildcats won in straight sets 25-5, 25-18, 25-12 versus Clearwater Valley in a Whitepine League Division 1 match.
Lauren Gould and Corey Greene were difficult on Clearwater Valley at the service line. Gould recorded nine aces while Greene had five.
Krisalyn Bisbee led the team with nine kills, while Alexis Herrera and Jayden Leighton combined for 14 kills.
“Defense, our movement, was great,” Lapwai coach Sequoia Dance Leighton said. “Communication was the best it was all season.”
The win came during Lapwai’s Pink Night.
“We dedicated our game to those fighting, or have fought, with breast cancer,” Leightton said.
Logos picks up road win
DEARY — Logos went on the road and won a nonleague match versus Deary in four sets, 25-16, 25-13, 18-25, 25-16.
Lucia Spencer had 27 serves with no errors and recorded nine aces. “She really carried the first set,” Logos coach Jessica Evans said.
Ellie Brower led the team with 12 digs. Lina Jankovic had seven kills and three blocks.
GIRLS’ SOCCERLake City 3, Lewiston 0
COEUR D’ALENE — Lewiston fell to the leader of the 5A Inland Empire League, Lake City, in a girls’ soccer match.
“Lake City is so fast,” Lewiston coach Richard Gayler said. “Tough to keep up with them.”
The game was scoreless for the first 20 minutes before Lake City got on the board twice in a 10-minute span.
Lewiston (7-6, 5-4) is set to face Coeur d’Alene in the 2 vs. 3 seed regional Saturday. Time and location have not been determined yet.
FOOTBALLPomeroy game canceled
POMEROY — Pomeroy’s scheduled football game this Friday versus St. John-Endicott/LaCrosse was canceled after the latter schools moved to remote learning due to a large number of coronavirus cases in their area.