WALLA WALLA — The Asotin High boys’ basketball team claimed its second DeSales Christmas Tournament title in two years, trouncing Moses Lake Christian 77-32 in the final Friday.
Eli Engledow led the offense with five 3-point goals and 21 points overall. Asotin (6-4) led from the start, but truly pulled away with a 32-4 showing in the second quarter.
Coach Seth Paine noted that the second has been a “magical quarter for us” in his team’s last three games, with the Panthers cumulatively outscoring their opponents 70-15 in that frame.
ASOTIN (6-4)
Mason Nicholas 1 3-4 5, Eli Engledow 7 2-2 21, Elisio Perez 0 0-0 0, Joe Bailey 1 0-0 3, Noah Renzelman 4 0-0 8, Jacob Elskamp 4 1-1 11, Josh Wilkinson 0 0-2 0, Thomas Martin 3 2-5 8, Devin Fry 2 1-1 6, Malachi Alicea 0 0-0 0, Jace Aldous 4 4-5 15. Totals 26 13-19 77.
MOSES LAKE CHRISTIAN (2-4)
Michael Getzinger 2 0-0 4, Jacob Robertson 1 0-0 2, Trenton Dorsing 3 2-2 10, Pierre Boorman 3 0-0 8, Jacob Verhage 0 0-0 0, Christopher Voigt 0 0-0 0, Luke Emerson 0 0-0 0, Westson Meise 4 0-2 8. Totals 13 2-4 32.
Asotin 23 32 18 4—77
Moses Lake Christian 15 4 9 4—32
Three-point goals — Engledow 5, Aldous 3, Elskamp 2, Fry, Bailey, Dorsing 2, Boorman 2. Total fouls — Asotin 8, Moses Lake Christian 15. Fouled out — Boorman.
Lake Roosevelt 70, Colton 49
SPOKANE VALLEY — Lake Roosevelt jumped out to an early lead and made it stand to beat Colton in the Wildcats’ final game of the Eagle Holiday Classic.
By the end of the first quarter, the Wildcats trailed 22-9.
“Proud of our guys for continuing to battle throughout the game,” Colton coach Nick Simons said.
COLTON (6-4)
Kian Ankerson 0 0-0 0, Chris Wolf 1 0-0 3, Jackson Meyer 0 0-0 0, Luke Vining 2 0-0 5, Reece Chadwick 10 2-2 25, Jon Bean 2 1-2 6, Parker Druffel 3 3-4 10, Raphael Arnold 0 0-0 0, Trent Druffel 0 0-0 0, Dalton McCann 0 0-0 0, Jaxon Moehrle 0 0-0 0. Totals 18 6-8 49.
LAKE ROOSEVELT-COULEE DAM (7-3)
Soarin’ Marchand 3 2-2 9, Cameron St. Pierre 0 0-0 0, Jonathan Cante 0 0-0 0. Hunter Whitelaw 3 0-0 6, Gabe Waters 1 0-0 3, Trevor McCraigie 6 1-1 16, Kyle Edmo 1 0-0 3, Tyson Nicholson 1 0-0 3, Adam George 3 0-0 8, Sunny Boyd 3 0-0 6, Tyler Jordan 2 0-0 4. Sam Wapato 5 0-0 12. Totals 28 3-3 70.
Colton 9 20 12 8—49
Lake Roosevelt 22 15 22 11—70
Three-point goals — Wolf, Vining, Chadwick 3, Bean, Druffel, Marchand, Waters, McCraigie 3, Edmo, Nicholson, George 2, Wapato 2. Total fouls — Colton 8, Lake Roosevelt 11. Fouled out — none.
Liberty 80, Pomeroy 38
LATE BOXSCORE FROM THURSDAY
LIBERTY-SPANGLE (6-3)
Marsh 5 0-0 12 Simmons 2 1-3 5 Holling 2 1-1 5, Watson 0 1-2 1, Otmar 4 1-2 9, Flaig 2 2-5 6, Colvin 3 2-4 8, Ricker 9 6-10 24, Denny 3 0-0 6, Finland 1 0-0 3. Totals 31 14-27 80.
POMEROY (2-8)
Snyder 0 0-0 0, TGwinn 4 1-2 10, VanPelt 0 5-6 5, JGwinn 5 7-11 19, Steele 0 0-0 0, Bartels 1 0-0 2, Maves 0 0-0 0, Kimble 1 0-0 2. Totals 11 13-19 38.
Liberty 22 23 15 20—80
Pomeroy 6 15 10 7—38
Three-point goals — Marsh 2, Holling, T.Gwinn, J.Gwinn 2. Total fouls — Liberty 17, Pomeroy 19.
GIRLS’ BASKETBALLPullman 56, Lakeland 40
SPOKANE VALLEY — Pullman scored 26 points off of turnovers on its way to victory over Lakeland of Rathdrum in the Eagle Holiday Classic.
The Greyhounds (3-7) played well defensively in full- and half-court situations. They outscored the Hawks in all four quarters.
Pullman was led by Rian Clear (17 points) and Meghan McSweeny (15 points).
LAKELAND-RATHDRUM (5-7)
Loutzenhiser 2 5-6 10, Cooper 2 2-3 7, Ryan 2 3-6 7, Elpers 1 3-4 5, Cooley 1 2-2 4, Kirk 1 1-2 3, Neff 1 0-2 2, Kaine 1 0-0 2, Boyer 0 0-0 0, McDevitt 0 0-0 0, Pruitt 0 0-0 0. Totals 11 16-25 40.
PULLMAN (3-7)
Rian Clear 5 5-7 17, Meghan McSweeny 6 2-5 15, Tianah Sanders 1 3-4 5, Peyton Teevens 1 0-0 2, Emily Harris 0 0-0 0, Hallie McDougle 0 0-0 0, McKenzie McIntosh 1 3-4 6, Hailey Chittenden 1 0-0 3, Alexus Haugen 1 4-8 6, Hailey Talbot 1 0-1 2. Totals 17 17-29 56.
Lakeland 7 17 8 8—40
Pullman 11 19 13 13—56
Three-point goals — Loutzenhiser, Cooper, Clear 2, McSweeny, McIntosh, Chittenden. Total fouls — Lakeland 22, Pullman 22. Fouled out — Ryan.
Asotin 54, Moses Lake Chr. 23
WALLA WALLA — Asotin mustered spirit defense, which led to easy baskets and held Moses Lake Christian to two points during the middle two quarters, as the Panthers notched their first win of the season at the Eagle Holiday Classic.
Asotin (1-9) outscored its opponent 25-2 in the middle two quarters. The Panthers’ pressure defense vexed Moses Lake Christian in a game made choppy by 43 fouls.
Asotin was led by Kylan Hernandez, who scored 21 points, and Eliza Bailey, who tallied eight points, four steals, six rebounds and two assists. Mackenzie Stein (eight rebounds) and Kinsie Miller (seven boards) also contributed.
MOSES LAKE CHRISTIAN (4-4)
Maddy Schwab 0 0-0 0, Ruby Montoya 0 0-0 0, Aspen Merkle 1 2-2 4, Jocelyn Lloyd 3 0-4 6, Cassidy Stanley 1 5-8 8, Allison Stanley 0 0-1 0, Maleiya Cast 0 1-4 1, Mckenna Meise 0 2-2 2, Cali Cast 0 2-5 2. Totals 5 12-26 23.
ASOTIN (1-9)
Kylan Hernandez 8 4-3 21, Eliza Bailey 2 4-10 8, Cassie Clovis 0 0-0 0, Natasha Ireland 2 0-0 4, Karlie Koch 0 0-0 0, Shelby Forgey 0 0-0 0, Taylor Wilkinson 1 1-2 3, Mackenzie Stein 1 2-3 3, Megan Ball 1 0-0 3, Adrienne Washington 2 4-6 8, Kinsie Miller 2 0-2 4. Totals 19 15-26 54.
Moses Lake Christian 7 2 0 14—23
Asotin 18 13 12 11—54
Three-point goals — C.Stanley, Hernandez, Bailey, Ball. Total fouls — Moses Lake Christian 22, Asotin 21. Fouled out — A.Stanley, Washington.
Colfax 48, Okanogan 30
SPOKANE VALLEY — The Colfax Bulldogs made a winning start to their campaign at the Eagle Holiday Classic, defeating Okanogan at West Valley High School.
Kierstyn York of Colfax led all scorers in the game with 13 points, while teammate Asher Cai joined her in double digits at 10, as did Maddie Serles of Okanogan. The Bulldogs (3-5) had 18 steals as a team, six of those earned by Cai and four by Anni Cox.
COLFAX (3-5)
Skylre Sakamoto-Howell 3 0-2 7, Kaitlyn Cornish 1 0-0 2, Shyah Antoine 2 0-0 4, Asher Cai 4 2-3 10, Anni Cox 1 0-0 2, Averi Mackleit 0 0-0 0, Taylre Sakamoto-Howell 1 1-2 3, Terry Imler 0 2-2 2, Kierstyn York 4 5-7 13, Sydney Berquist 0 0-0 0, Rachel Brown 1 3-4 5, Hannah Baerlocher 0 0-0 0. Totals 17 13-20 48.
OKANOGAN
A. Duncan 0 0-0 0, Payton Wood 0 0-0 0, Myley Leitz-Rawson 1 0-1 2, Maddie Serles 4 0-0 10, Abbigail Popelier 1 0-0 3, Lexi Lafferty 2 2-6 6, Daniele Sparks 1 0-0 2, Dallas Heindselman 2 0-1 4, Becca Hawley 0 0-0 0, Felicia Allen 1 1-2 3 . Totals 12 3-10 30.
Colfax 13 5 19 11—48
Okanogan 9 7 4 10—30
Three-point goals — S. Sakamoto-Howell, Serles 2, Popelier. Total fouls — Colfax 17, Okanogan 17. Fouled out — Allen.
WRESTLINGHost Pirates compete at Christmas Tournament
Braedyn White and Mason Baker of Pomeroy each finished the day on top of the podium for the home team at the Pomeroy Christmas Tournament.
Baker won a pair of dominant falls en route to his 120-pound title, while 160-pounder White won a barn burner final against Orofino’s Kai Naranjo that was decided 8-7 in the fourth overtime period.
POMEROY MEDALISTS
120 pounds — Mason Baker, 1st
132 pounds — Carlos Norris, 2nd
145 pounds — Gavin Gould, 3rd
160 pounds — Braedyn White, 1st
Loggers medal five
POMEROY — Gabe Prather and Taylor McPherson took gold in their divisions to lead five Potlatch medalists in a fifth-place team showing for the Loggers at the Pomeroy Christmas Tournament.
Prather pinned all four of his opponents en route to the 145-pound title. At 220, silver medalist Kelton Saad of Potlatch defeated a 2017 state placer in the semifinals before narrowly falling to another one in the final.
POTLATCH MEDALISTS
GIRLS
120 pounds — Taylor McPherson, 1st
BOYS
120 pounds — Tyson Tucker, 4th
138 pounds — Izak McNeal, 2nd
145 pounds — Gabe Prather, 1st
220 pounds — Kelton Saad, 2nd