ST. MARIES — The Orofino volleyball team finished undefeated in Central Idaho League play Monday night with a four-set win versus St. Maries.
The Maniacs (11-1, 4-0) won 25-22, 20-25, 25-23, 25-16.
Grace Beardin led the way with 13 kills and seven blocks. Riley Schwartz had 26 digs and three aces, and Kaycee Hudson had 19 digs and six kills.
“Defensively we played pretty sound,” Orofino coach Heidi Summers said.
Orofino will host the winner of a match between Grangeville and St. Maries in the district tournament on Wednesday in Orofino.
Kendrick sweeps Highland
Kendrick swept Highland, 25-8, 25-16, 25-16, in the 1A Division II district tournamentClass 1A tournament at Lewis-Clark State.
Serving was the name of the game for Kendrick as the team had a 96 percent serving percentage.
Drew Stacy was 18-for-18 at the service line, and she also had 23 digs and six kills.
Hailey Taylor was 14-for-14 serving with 10 digs and six kills.
Kendrick moves to the tournament final Thursday.
Deary wins twice
Deary advanced in the 1A Division II district tournament with wins against Nezperce and St. John Bosco.
No other information was available.
Deary will play Highland on Wednesday at L-C, with the winner moving on to face Kendrick in the final.