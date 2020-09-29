KAMIAH — Freshman Laney Landmark led the Kamiah High volleyball team through a doubleheader win against Clearwater Valley in Whitepine League Division I action Monday night.
Landmark finished with 10 kills and 16 digs as the Kubs won the first match 25-15, 25-20, 16-25, 25-9 and the second one 25-16, 25-19, 25-15.
Mya Barger pitched in seven kills, nine aces and 14 digs for Kamiah (4-8, 3-8).
“We were really consistent tonight,” Kamiah coach Cheyenne Hudson said. “It was nice to see because we have been struggling with consistency. When we play (Clearwater Valley) it’s always more of a competitive atmosphere for us. I want them to take that and bring it into every match.”
JV –– Kamiah def. Clearwater Valley 3-0.
Grangeville tops Nezperce
NEZPERCE — Grangeville defeated Nezperce 25-18, 25-14, 23-25, 25-16 as Zoe Lutz contributed six kills and three blocks, Macy Smith chipped in four kills and Bailey Vanderwall added three blocks for the Bulldogs (3-7, 0-2).
“Our serving game was really good today,” Grangeville coach Elaine Anderson said, “We are going to have a pretty rough schedule at the end of the season before districts, so this was a good game to work on our persistence. When we have to play five sets we get tired; working on being precise can help us win those games in three.”
CROSS COUNTRYSellers, Chamberlin win
WEIPPE — Carson Sellers ran for his third straight win for Timberline, clocking 17 minutes, 49 seconds in the boys’ 5,000-meter race at the Spartan Invitational cross country meet.
Kassidy Chamberlin of Troy took home a win in the girls’ race, timed in 23:29.
Other results are expected to be released today.