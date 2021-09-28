Moscow went on the road to take on Clarkston in a nonconference volleyball match Monday night and came away with a straight set victory.
The Bears won 25-17, 25-19, 25-15.
Morgan Claus had another stellar night as she tallied eight kills, 13 digs and four aces. Grace Allen also filled up the stat sheet with seven kills, four blocks and six digs.
Sam Unger led the Bears (8-8, 2-0) with 22 assists and Maecie Robbins added 11 digs.
“Girls served well tonight,” Moscow coach Toni Claus said. “Coming off a tough loss, the girls regrouped and played great tonight.”
For Clarkston (0-9), Maggie Ogden led the way with 10 kills, 12 digs and two blocks. Maddie Kaufman had 18 assists, Abriauna Hoffman had four aces and Nani Woodbury had two blocks.
Potlatch edges Logos
POTLATCH — Serving was key for Potlatch in a four set Whitepine Division 1 league game win versus Logos.
Potlatch won 25-22, 25-14, 24-26, 25-22.
Olivia Wise was 21-for-22 serving with seven aces. Josie Larson, who also had 24 assists, was 20-for-22 with three aces. Dani Howard was 17-for-18 from the line.
Logos fought back from a 24-21 third-set deficit to win the final five points and extend the match.
In the fourth set, Potlatch’s Rebecca Butterfield had a good run at the service line, going 5-for-6 with an ace. Jordan Reynolds closed the door on Logos, recording three of her six kills in the final five points of the match. Ali Akins led the Loggers (9-1, 8-1) with nine kills.
“Lots of credit to Logos,” Potlatch coach Ron Dinsmoor said. “They make you earn every point.”
For Logos, Lily Leidenfrost had 19 assists, 14 digs and three blocks. Lucy Spencer had six aces, Ellie Brower had 18 digs and Ameera Wilson had four blocks.
JV — Logos won 2-1