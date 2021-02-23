KAMIAH — Kavan Mercer had 13 points, including a game-winning layup, as Kamiah snatched a 65-63 win against Logos in a loser-out game of the 1A Division II district boys’ basketball playoffs Monday night.
Will Casebolt of Logos hit a 3-pointer to create a tie with 4.7 seconds left, and the Kubs (13-7) executed a play for Mercer out of a timeout.
“We switched up our defense from the last time we played (Logos),” Kamiah coach Aaron Skinner said. “We just played them faster, and I don’t think they were quite ready for the speed we came out with. I think we were able to take away the open looks to make them a little more tired.”
Kamiah notched four players in double-figures scoring with Jace Sams (16 points), Luke Krogh (13) and Brady Cox (11) joining Mercer.
Casebolt reeled off 27 points and six 3s, while Roman Nuttbrock scored 20 to lead the Knights (12-7).
KAMIAH (13-7)
Robert Whitney 0 0-0 0, Kavan Mercer 5 3-4 13, Jace Sams 7 1-4 16, Luke Krogh 4 4-8 13, Landon Keen 0 0-0 0, Mikal Brotnov 0 0-0 0, Kendrick Wheeler 0 0-0 0, Kaden DeGroot 0 4-4 4, Jack Wilkins 0 0-0 0, Everett Skinner 3 1-5 8, Brady Cox 4 1-4 11, Bodie Norman 0 0-0 0. Totals 23 14-29 65.
LOGOS-MOSCOW (12-7)
Jack Driskill 0 0-0 0, Garrett Farrell 0 0-0 0, Jackson Crapuchettes 0 0-0 0, Roman Nuttbrock 7 4-4 20, Kenny Kline 1 0-0 2, Aiden Elmore 0 2-2 2, Gus Grauke 0 0-0 0, Will Casebolt 7 7-10 27, Jasper Whitling 2 0-0 6, Zach Atwood 0 0-0 0, Ben Druffel 2 2-2 6. Totals 19 15-18 63.
Kamiah 12 12 17 24—65
Logos 11 18 15 19—63
3-point goals — Casebolt 6, Whitling 2, Krough, Skinner, Sams, Nuttbrock.
Moscow 59, Sandpoint 45
MOSCOW — Tyler Skinner tallied 21 points and six rebounds and Benny Kitchell added 10 points and seven boards as Moscow overcame a six-minute scoring drought in the third quarter to beat Sandpoint in a 4A district playoff game.
“It got a little dicey in the third,” Bears coach Josh Uhrig said. “It was kind of a wake-up call and the guys turned around and brought the energy late.”
Randy Lane led the Bulldogs (4-16) with 11, and Parker Pettit tossed in 10.
The Bears (6-8) now square off against Lakeland on Wednesday at 6 p.m. in Rathdrum to start a best-of-3 series for the title. All three games will be hosted by the Hawks.
SANDPOINT (4-16)
Colin Roos 2 3-7 7, Max Frank 0 0-0 0, Rusty Lee 0 0-0 0, Jacob Eldridge 0 1-2 1, Arie VanDenBerg 2 0-0 6, Darren Bailey 0 0-0 0, Stone Lee 1 0-0 2, Randy Lane 3 2-2 11, Ethan Butler 4 0-0 8, Parker Pettit 4 2-2 10. Totals 16 8-13 45.
MOSCOW (6-8)
Bryden Brown 1 0-0 3, Dylan Rehder 3 0-0 7, Sam Kees 3 0-0 8, Barrett Abendroth 3 2-3 8, Tyler Skinner 10 1-2 21, Benny Kitchel 4 0-0 10, Joe Colter 0 0-2 0, Jamari Simpson 0 2-2 2, Kel Larson 0 0-0 0. Totals 24 5-9 59.
Sandpoint 6 16 18 5—45
Moscow 15 14 10 20—59
3-point goals — VenDenBerg 2, Lane 3, Brown, Kees, Rehder, Kitchell 2.
Grangeville 47, Orofino 41
GRANGEVILLE — Trailing by two points after three quarters, Grangeville emphasized its inside game and rallied for a win against Orofino in a loser-out game of the 2A District I-II playoffs.
The Bulldogs play at top-seeded St. Maries at 6 p.m. Wednesday. If they win, it would force an if-necessary game to decide the title.
“It was a great testament to our guys battling the fourth quarter,” Grangeville coach Cooper Wright said. “We faced some adversity and we handled it well.”
Defensive rebounds were occasionally a problem for the Bulldogs early, but Caleb Frei, Dane Lindsley, Jared Lindsley and Reece Wimer hit the boards hard in the second half.
OROFINO (7-11)
Slade Sneddon 2 0-0 5, Joe Sparano 1 1-2 3, Nick Drobish 4 0-0 11, Reid Thomas 4 5-7 14, Joel Scott 1 2-4 4, Nick Graham 2 0-0 4 .Totals 14 8-14 41.
GRANGEVILLE (10-7)
Miles Lefebvre 3 1-2 7, Reece Wimer 1 3-4 5, Blake Schoo 4 2-4 10, Tori Ebert 2 0-0 4, Caleb Frei 1 0-0 2, Dane Lindsley 4 1-3 10, Jared Lindsley 4 0-0 9. Totals 19 7-13 47.
Orofino 11 10 13 7—41
Grangeville 8 14 10 15—47
3-point goals — S. Sneddon, Drobish 3, Thomas, D. Lindsley, J. Lindsley.
Genesee 66, CV 39
GENESEE — Genesee shot 51 percent en route to a loser-out victory against Clearwater Valley in the Class 1A Division I playoffs.
Cy Wareham recorded a game-high 22 points, Dawson Durham added 17 and Sam Spence pitched in 11 to round out a balanced offense for the Bulldogs (16-5).
Genesee coach Travis Grieser said his team took care of business on the defensive side, making an adjustment to slow down Connor Jackson (12 points) of Clearwater Valley (5-15).
“Connor Jackson has been a thorn in our side all the times we’ve played him,” Grieser said. “We had to contain him. (But) we also shot the ball really well tonight, that was kinda the difference.”
The Bulldogs play Prairie on Wednesday at 6 p.m. in Cottonwood.
CLEARWATER VALLEY-KOOSKIA (5-15)
Connor Jackson 3 6-6 12, Luke Olsen 0 0-0 0, Joshua Francis 2 0-0 6, Jake Kolb 0 0-2 0, Laton Schlieper 2 0-1 4, Austin Curtis 2 2-2 6, Landon Schlieper 3 0-0 9, Nakiyah Anderson 0 2-2 2. Totals 12 10-13 39.
GENESEE (16-5)
Owen Crowley 1 0-0 2, Dawson Durham 5 5-6 17, Carson Schwartz 2 0-0 5, Cy Wareham 8 5-8 22, Sam Spence 4 2-2 11, Cooper Owen 1 2-2 4, Cameron Meyer 1 1-2 4, Jackson Zenner 0 0-1 0. Jacob Krick 0 1-2 1. Totals 22 16-22 66.
Clearwater Valley 8 11 9 11—39
Genesee 12 18 19 17—66
3-point goals — Fransic 2, Landon 3, Schwartz. Spence, Meyer, Wareham. Durham 2.
Kendrick 65, Highland 44
KENDRICK — Jagger Hewett registered 19 points and six steals as Kendrick beat Highland in the 1A Division II District II playoffs.
The Tigers play at Timberline in a loser-out game at 6 tonight, hoping to avenge a 42-40 loss Saturday at the same site.
Kendrick coach Tim Silflow said he challenged his posts and liked the response of Rylan Hogan, who collected 10 points and 10 rebounds in his “best game of the season.” Ty Koepp, who also spend much of his time down low, added 12 points and 10 rebounds.
The Tigers thrived defensively, making 14 steals.
HIGHLAND-CRAIGMONT (7-12)
Coby Droegmiller 0 0-0 0, Ty Hambly 8 3-6 21, Lane Wassmuth 7 3-5 18, DJ Antone 0 1-2 1, Gage Crow 0 0-0 0, Noah Watson0 0-0 0, Dalton Davis 1 0-0 2, Ty Goeckner 1 0-0 2. Totals 17 7-17 44.
KENDRICK (10-11)
Jagger Hewett 4 9-13 19, Preston Boyer 1 0-0 2, Hunter Taylor 3 0-0 7, Ty Koepp 4 3-5 12, Dallas Morgan 3 1-2 7, Tommy Stamper 0 0-0 0, Rylan Hogan 5 0-0 10, Maison Anderson 0 0-0 0, Talon Alexander 3 1-2 8, Gunnar Bruce 0-0 0, Mason Kimberling 0 0-0 0. Totals 23 14-22 65.
Highland 13 12 8 11—44
Kendrick 18 16 17 14—65
3-point goals — Hambly 2, Wassmuth, Hewett 2, Taylor, Koepp, Alexander.
Deary 61, Timberline 44
DEARY — Brayden Stapleton poured in 44 points and hauled in 12 rebounds to lead Deary past Timberline in the Class 1A Division II district playoffs.
London Kirk generated eight points, eight rebounds, and nine assists and held his matchup, Rylan Larson, scoreless until the fourth quarter, when he finished with three points.
“It was senior leadership,” Deary co-coach Mike Morey said. “Biggest thing was that Brayden stepped up and had a huge game. But bottom line is we know we have to shut down their best player, and London did exactly what we asked him to do.”
Jaron Christopherson had 11 points and went 5-of-5 from the line for the Spartans (9-10).
The Mustangs (17-2) play at 6 p.m. Thursday in Deary against the winner of tonight’s game between Timberline and Kendrick.
TIMBERLINE-PIERCE/WEIPPE (9-10)
Rylan Larson 1 1-2 3, Parker Brown 2 1-2 6, Micah Nelson 3 2-2 9, Chase Hunter 3 1-2 10, Devon Wentland 2 0-0 5, Jaron Christopherson 3 5-5 11. Totals 14 10-12 44.
DEARY (17-2)
London Kirk 4 0-0 8, Brayden Stapleton 16 6-7 44, Preston Johnston 1 0-0 2, Kalab Rickard 0 0-0 0, Karson Ireland 1 3-4 5, Dale Fletcher 0 0-0 0, Gus Rickert 1 0-0 2. Totals 23 9-11 61.
Timberline 10 11 11 12—44
Deary 16 14 22 9—61
3-point goals — Stapleton 6, Hunter 3, Brown, Nelson, Wentland.
Sal. River 57, Horseshoe 44
HORSESHOE BEND — Jimmy Tucker scored 19 and Isaac Hofflander had 18 as Salmon River defeated Horseshoe Bend in a Long Pin Conference game.
The Savages connected on 13 of 16 at the free throw stripe and outscored the Mustangs 25-9 in the fourth period.
HORSESHOE BEND
Porter 3 0-0 8, Hunter 4 1-5 10, Decker 3 0-0 6, Blayne 1 0-0 2, Nic 0 0-0 0, Colton 3 0-0 6, Layth 5 1-1 12. Totals 18 2-6 44.
SALMON RIVER-RIGGINS
Justin Whitten 2 2-2 8, Jimmy Tucker 5 8-8 19, Garret Shepherd 2 0-0 4, Gabe Zavala 1 0-0 2, Tyrus Swift 1 0-0 3, Dawson Whitney 1 1-2 3, Isaac Hofflander 8 2-4 18. Totals 17 13-16 57.
Horseshoe Bend 13 5 17 9—44
Salmon River 9 10 13 25—57
3-point goals — Porter 2, Whitten 2, Layth, Tucker, Swift.
All-stars named
Five area high school basketball players were selected to play in the annual Idaho All-State All Star Game on March. 20 in Post Falls.
For the girls, Madison Shears of Prairie and Glory Sobotta of Lapwai were were chosen.
Brayden Stapleton of Deary, Benny Kitchell of Moscow and George Forsmann of Lewiston were picked among the boys.
Morgan named top player
Erin Morgan of Kendrick was named Player of the Year as the Whitepine League Division II named its all-conference girls’ team.
Other first-teamers were Kadyn Horton and Kayden Sanders of Nezperce, Rose Stewart and Hailey Taylor of Kendrick and Araya Wood of Deary.
The second team consisted of Emiley Proctor and Kenadie Kirk of Deary, Drew Stacy of Kendrick, Payton Crow of Highland and Hannah Duuck of Nezperce.
Kendra Keen of Dear was named Coach of the Year.
Lewiston tickets on sale
Tickets are on sale for Lewiston’s Class 5A district boys’ basketball home tournament game at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday against Coeur d’Alene.
Because of recent COVID-19 protocols, a total of 800 spectators will be allowed to attend.
Cost is $6 for adults, $4 for children and seniors. There will be no presale tickets. IHSAA passes will be honored, but not ASB cards or season passes. Gates will open at 5:30 p.m. Masks are required inside the venue at all times.
SWIMMINGPullman wins five events
CHENEY — Pullman won five events and Clarkston one during a three-team virtual event late Saturday at Cheney.
The Blackhawks beat the Greyhounds 97-59 and the Bantams 116-36. Pullman took a 74-46 win against Clarkston.
200 medley relay — 1. Pullman (Natalie Armstrong, Melissa Weber, Jayden Chen, Emma Bryson) 2:05.46
200 freestyle — 1. Melrose Gilbert, PHS, 2:12.55.
200 IM — 2. Armstrong, PHS, 2:33.00.
50 free — 1. Weber, PHS, 26.67.
100 butterfly — 3. Chen, PHS, 1:16.88.
100 free — 1. Gilbert, PHS, 59.91.
500 free — 2. Natalie Graham, CHS, 5:51.00.
200 free relay — 2. Pullman (Gilbert, Lynnlin Qiao, Bryson, Weber), 2:00.72.
100 back — 1. Graham, CHS, 1:06.32.
100 breaststroke — 1. Weber, PHS, 1:16.61.
400 free relay — 2. Pullman (Armstrong, Qiao, Chen, Gilbert), 4:46.76.