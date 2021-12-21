RICHLAND — Keely Maves finishes with 28 points and the Pomeroy girls’ basketball team rolled past Liberty Christian 46-19 in a Southeast 1B League game Monday night.
Maves was 11-of-23 from the field, collected seven boards and had three steals.
Pomeroy (2-1, 2-1) also had a solid night from Chase Caruso, who hit two 3s, finished with nine points and had seven rebounds.
For Liberty Christian (1-6, 1-3), Lauren Reed and Ali Bush each scored eight points.
POMEROY (2-1, 2-1)
Jillian Herres 2 3-6 7, Chase Caruso 2 3-4 9, Keely Maves 11 5-6 28, Kiersten Bartles 0 0-0 0, Jadence Gingerich 0 0-0 0, Haliee Brewer 0 0-0 0, Elizabeth Ruchert 1 0-0 2, Izzy Field 0 0-0 0, Taylor Gilbert 0 0-0 0, Kendall Dixon 0 0-0 0. Totals 16 11-16 46.
LIBERTY CHRISTIAN-RICHLAND (1-6, 1-3)
Savannah Armijo 0 1-2 1, Lauren Reed 4 0-0 8, Camas Van Hollebeke 0 0-0 0, Annalise Drinkard 0 0-0 0, Kerrigan Bishop 0 0-0 0, Ali Bush 4 0-0 8, Catherine Lindsay 1 0-4 2, Jazlyn Patrick 0 0-0 0. Totals 9 1-6 19.
Pomeroy 13 16 8 9 — 46
Liberty Christian 4 8 2 5 — 19
3-point goals — Caruso 2, Maves.
BOYS’ BASKETBALLFreeman 62, Clarkston 58
ROCKFORD, Wash. — The Clarkston boys’ basketball team led by 12 points late in the third quarter, but failed to hold on to the lead in a nonleague loss to the Freeman Scotties.
Freeman (7-1) outscored Clarkston 26-14 in the final quarter.
“We are still learning to play with the lead and to close out games,” Clarkston coach Justin Jones said.
The Scotties were led by Hayden Oyler who collected 29 points. Quin Goldsmith added 12 points and Boen Phelps had 11.
Clarkston (3-2) had three players reach double figures. Xavier Santana led with 15 points while Austin Steinwand had 13 and Mason Van Tine added 12.
CLARKSTON (3-2)
Xavier Santana 6 1-1 15, Tuff Tallbull 1 0-0 2, Landon Taylor 1 0-0 3, Carter Steinwand 0 0-0 0, Mason Van Tine 5 1-3 12, Robby Reagan 3 0-1 7, Peyton Dempsey 0 0-0 0, Dawson Blunt 1 1-1 4, Conrad Dudley 0 0-0 0, Austin Steinwand 6 0-0 13, Ian Moore 1 0-0 2, Xavier Van Tine 0 0-0 0. Totals 24 3-6 58.
FREEMAN-ROCKFORD (7-1)
Boen Phelps 4 3-4 11, Jack Schneider 0 0-0 0, Ryan Delcour 0 0-0 0, Cole Clark 1 2-2 5, Ryan Russell 0 0-0 0, Quin Goldsmith 4 2-4 12, Hayden Oyler 13 3-5 29, Rhett Hatcher 0 0-0 0, Gabe Schulhauser 0 0-0 0, Taylor Wells 2 0-0 5, Colton Wells 0 0-0 0. Totals 24 10-15 62.
Clarkston 16 14 14 14 — 58
Freeman 9 13 14 26 — 62
3-point goals — Santana 2, Taylor, Van Tine, Reagan, Blunt, A. Steinwand, Goldsmith 2, Clark, T. Wells.
JV — Freeman def. Clarkston.
NW Christian 52, Asotin 46
COLBERT, Wash. — The Panthers and Crusaders went back and forth, but a rough start to the fourth quarter proved costly for Asotin, which fell in its opening Northeast 2B League game.
“We played three quarters of really good basketball,” Asotin coach Perry Black said.
Tanner Nicholas led the Panthers (2-2, 0-1) with 14 points. Nick Heier had nine points and 13 rebounds.
Eighth grader Cody Ells had 10 points and seven rebounds for Asotin.
For Northwest Christian (3-3, 1-1), Asher West led the way with 24 points. Avi West added 15 points.
ASOTIN (2-2, 0-1)
Nick Heier 3 3-5 9, Carson Benner 0 0-0 0, Tanner Nicholas 5 0-1 14, Preston Overberg 2 3-4 8, Kamea Kauhi 1 0-0 2, Cooper Biery 0 0-0 0, Gavin Ells 1 0-0 3, Cameron Clovis 0 0-0 0, Cody Ells 3 4-5 10. Totals 15 10-15 46.
NORTHWEST CHRISTIAN-COLBERT (3-3, 1-1)
Aidan Tibbets 1 0-0 3, Connor Marcy 0 0-0 0, Asher West 7 10-15 24, Avi West 5 3-8 15, Elijah Friendly 0 0-2 0, Ryan Waters 2 0-0 4, Titus Spuler 0 0-0 0, Ben Slade 3 0-0 6. Totals 18 13-25 52.
Asotin 6 15 15 10 — 46
Northwest Christian 8 16 11 17 — 52
3-point goals — Nicholas 4, Overberg, Ells, West 2, Tibbets.
JV — Northwest Christian def. Asotin.
Liberty Christian 69, Pomeroy 55
RICHLAND — The Pirates trailed by 23 points after the opening quarter and could not close the gap in a 69-55 loss to the Patriots in a Southeast 1B League game.
Keegan Bishop led Liberty Christian (4-2, 3-1) with 27 points, hitting six 3s.
Blake McClure (12), Cody Dunham (10) and Jack Benson (10) also reached double figures for the Patriots.
“We took a step backward defensively tonight with too many open shots and easy looks right around the basket,” Pomeroy coach Chris Wolf said.
Ollie Severs led Pomeroy (3-2, 3-1) with 21 points. Trevin Kimble added 15 points.
POMEROY (3-2, 3-1)
Bott 1 0-0 3, Jett Slusser 3 0-0 9, Brody Magill 0 0-0 0, Severs 8 4-5 21, Trevin Kimble 6 3-4 15, Trace Roberts 2 1-6 5, Richie Vecchio 1 0-0 2. Totals 21 8-15 55.
LIBERTY CHRISTIAN-RICHLAND (5-2, 4-1)
Andrew Smith 0 0-0 0, Keegan Bishop 8 5-5 27, Blake McClure 4 0-0 12, Cody Dunham 3 3-5 10, Drew Ott 1 0-0 2, Magnus Hayden 4 0-0 8, Jack Benson 4 0-0 10, Sam Culver 0 0-0 0. Totals 24 8-10 69.
Pomeroy 9 17 9 20 — 55
Liberty Christian 32 6 14 17 — 69
3-point goals — Slusser 3, Bott, Severs, Bishop 6, McClure 4, Benson 2, Dunham.
WRESTLINGPullman 39, Moscow 37
MOSCOW — The Pullman High wrestling team defeated Moscow 39-37 in a wrestling dual on Monday night.
In the 285-pound weight class, Pullman’s Cotton Sears scored a pin against Moscow’s Oscar Kearney in 36 seconds.
The Greyhounds scored seven victories, which included two falls, one technical fall and three forfeits.
PULLMAN 39, MOSCOW 37
98 — Double Forfeit. 106 — Alex Palmer, Mos, def. Evan McDougle, Pull, 5-0. 113 — Skyla Zimmerman, Mos, p. Gavin McCloy, Pull, 5:23. 120 — Aydin Peltier, Pull, def. Jason Swam, Mos, 9-0. 126 — Adrian Corrales, Pull, forfeit. 132 — Aidan Prakash, Mos, p. Austin Crossler, 2:38. 138 — James Greene, Mos, p. Maxwell Cordova, 5:55. 145 — Diego Deaton, Mos. p. Will Focht, Pull, 1:03. 152 — Jeroen Smith, Pull, def. Eli Lyon, Mos, 19-4. 160 — Gabe Smith, Pull, p. Micah Harder, Mos, 2:41. 170 — Owen McGreevy, Mos, forfeit. 182 — Wyatt Hartig, Mos, def. Zephyrus Cook, Pull, 12-2. 195 — Samuel Sears, Pull, forfiet. 220 — Holden Chandler, Pull, forfeit. 285 — Cotton Sears, Pull, p. Oscar Kearney 0:36.
CANCELLATIONHighland-Potlatch game off
The Potlatch girls’ basketball team’s home game against Highland of Craigmont scheduled for today has been canceled because the Huskies don’t have enough players, Potlatch athletic director Katie Ball announced.
The Highland-at-Potlatch boys’ game is still planned for tonight, with the varsity game set to tip off at 6 p.m.