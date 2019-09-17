MOSCOW — Jordan Reynolds rang up six kills and five blocks to lead Potlatch to a five-set win over Logos in a nonleague prep volleyball match Monday night.
The scores were 25-22, 17-235, 25-16, 22-25, 15-12.
Olivia Wise logged five kills and three aces for the Loggers (3-1), Brenna Larson served 16-for-16 with three aces, Josie Larson added 12 assists and Charlee Beckner had 11 digs.
“We outlasted them,” Potlatch coach Ron Dinsmoor said.
For Logos, Lucia Wilson tallied seven kills and six blocks, Lily Leidenfrost came up with 30 assists, Marilea Canul and Sophie Spencer had 22 digs each and Sarah Rosendahl forged eight kills.
JV — Logos def. Potlatch 2-1.
Panthers gets a sweep
SPANGLE, Wash. — Mackenzie Stein collected eight kills and Maddie Shriver provided 12 assists as Asotin downed Upper Columbia in a Southeast 2B League match.
The scores were 25-17, 25-15, 25-19.
Cassie Clovis tallied five digs, Abriaunna Hoffman contributed four solo bocks and Taylor Wilkinson had eight races for the Panthers (1-1, 1-1), who employed a variety of rotations, coach Marie Huffman said.
For Upper Columbia, Annika Geschke scored thee aces and Juliana Hughes had five assists.
JV — Asotin def. Upper Columbia 25-19, 25-22, 15-5.
Colton wins in four
PALOUSE — Josie Schultheis notched 15 kills and four aces as Colton defeated Garfield-Palouse in a 1B league match.
The scores were 25-16, 25-12, 20-25, 25-12.
Rylee Vining racked up 30 assists and four aces for the Wildcats, and Megan Kay added 23 digs.
For the Vikings, Denni Fealy collected 13 assists, Kenzi Pederson had 21 digs and four aces, Maci Brantner furnished five blocks and Lexi Brantner had six kills.