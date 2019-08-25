SANDPOINT — The Lewiston High boys’ soccer team pressed the issue on offense throughout the first half and finished with a 1-1 nonleague tie with Sandpoint on Saturday in a season opener.
Assistant Zach Light said the Bengals missed on “two or three goals in the first half,” on one-on-one opportunities. They got one from Emmanuel Kyei before being answered late by the Bulldogs.
“Pretty much, the first half was ours,” Light said. “In the second half it flipped, and they could’ve had a few.”
Light commended the play of midfielder Sam Miller, who “controlled the field and opened up play for our team.” Overall, the defense was more organized than expected in a season-opener.
When it broke, goalie Nikko Vega was a wall. He tallied 15 saves.
Lewiston 1 0—1
Sandpoint 0 1—1
Lewiston — Emmanuel Kyei (Kale Witt), 26th.
Sandpoint — NA (unassisted), 70th.
Saves — Lewiston: Nikko Vega, 15; Sandpoint 10.
Moscow 1, Lake City 1
MOSCOW — Branden Grieshaber scored in the first half as Moscow opened its high school boys' soccer season with a nonleague tie against Lake City.
Bears goalkeeper Finn Benson made about four saves, but the Timberwolves scored the tying goal in about the 60th minute.
Mark Eldredge assisted on the Moscow goal.
“We had a pretty strong first half, and they had a very good second half,” Moscow coach Pedram Rezamand said.
A full box score was unavailable.
GIRLS
Sandpoint 2, Lewiston 1
Hailey Skinner scored a tying goal for Lewiston in the 47th minute but the Bengals gave up a deciding score eight minutes later in a season-opening nonleague match against Sandpoint at Walker Field.
“I don’t think I had them mentally prepared as well as I should have,” first-year Lewiston coach Richard Gayler said. “We did some good things but Sandpoint was technically superior to us.”
Rylie Reagan made a quality debut as Lewiston goalkeeper, Gayler said.
A full box score was unavailable.