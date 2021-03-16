Jack Seibly and Carson King of Lewiston won the boys’ two-person scramble Monday in the Lewiston Invitational golf tournament at Red Wolf Golf Club in Clarkston.
The annual season-opening tournament adopted a scramble format this year because inclement weather and the coronavirus pandemic have limited golfers’ preparation time. Bengals coach Shawn Nilsson said it was a hit with the golfers.
Seibly and King won by two strokes over a Coeur d’Alene tandem.
Coeur d’Alene claimed the team title by a stroke over Lewiston.
Team scores — Coeur d’Alene 214, Lewiston 215, Post Falls 226, Sandpoint 235, Lake City 236, Lakeland 236, Moscow 270.
Lewiston scores — Jack Seibly and Carson King 65, Dylan Braden and Justin Sandvick 73, Noah Accord and Christian Lyber 77, Landon Teem and Gavin Grijalva 90, Christin Reed and Cormac Laybourn 89.
Moscow scores — Bryden Brown and Benny Kitchel 75, Taylor Strong and Logan Swanson 95, Alex Lee and Caleb Matson 100, Matt Veder and Dylan Taylor 108, Alex Sanford and Isaac Harmon and Isaac Harmon 100.
FOOTBALLPomeroy 58, Clk JV 42
Trent Gwinn rushed for 307 yards and seven touchdowns as the Pomeroy varsity defeated the Clarkston JV in an 11-man/8-man hybrid football game at Clarkston.
Pomeroy played 8-man on offense and 11-man on defense.
Gwinn broke the Pomeroy career scoring record as the Pirates finished their season 4-1.
For Clarkston, Carter Steinwand passed for 311 yards and five TDs, Landon Taylor made 12 receptions for 232 yards and Italka Millan rushed for 148 yards.
Clarkston JV 8 14 20 20 0—42
Pomeroy 6 24 28 0—58Pomeroy — Trent Gwinn 12 run (run failed)]
Clarkston — Landon Taylor 16 pass from Carter Steinwand (Christian Howell kick)
Pomeroy — Gwinn 1 run (Colton Slaybaugh run)
Clarkston — safety, ballcarrier tackled in end zone
Clarkston — Taylor 20 pass from Steinwand (run failed)
Pomeroy — Gwinn 50 run (Noah Lamb run)
Clarkston — Taylor 25 pass from Steinwand (pass failed)
Pomeroy — Gwinn 70 run (Gwinn run)
Clarkston — Howell 20 pass from Steinwand (run failed)
Pomeroy — Gwinn 62 run (Oliver Severs pass from
Pomeroy — Braedyn White 43 run (Lamb run)
Clarkston — Jaden Robertson run (Howell pass from Steinwand)
Pomeroy — Gwinn 25 run (pass failed)
Pomeroy — Gwinn 9 run (run failed)
Clarkston — Howell 21 pass from Steinwand (run failed)