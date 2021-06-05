SPOKANE — Ashlyn Wallace flipped in a layup in the second quarter of Clarkston’s 79-10 rout of Class 2A Greater Spokane League opponent Rogers on Friday, and then the action paused.
Bantam girls’ basketball coach Debbie Sobotta, realizing her superstar senior point guard had just hit 15 points, asked for a timeout.
Wallace had eclipsed Clarkston’s career scoring record with her 1,737th point.
“The Rogers announcers were gracious,” Sobotta said. “They announced her accomplishments, allowed us to stop and celebrate for a minute.”
Wallace, a prep All-American and University of Idaho signee, settled for 15 points in the lopsided win, enough to move ahead of Kellie McCann-Smith Kromrei (2006-10) by one point.
“She’s had such a consistent career, and is just such a steady, solid player,” Sobotta said of the fourth-year starter. “There are a lot of factors that go into it ... but with all her characteristics, you could see (early on) that she had a high probability of breaking the record.”
Wallace hit three 3s and doled out four assists. Her younger sister, Kendall, totaled 11 points. Alyssa Whittle scored 15 to go with 11 rebounds and five steals, and Maggie Ogden added 13 points as the Bantams (9-0) shot 54 percent from the floor.
Clarkston compiled 25 steals against only three turnovers and led 51-6 at halftime. It held the Pirates (0-8) under five points in each period.
CLARKSTON (9-0)
Ashlyn Wallace 6 0-0 15, Kendall Wallace 5 0-2 11, Jacey Hernandez 3 0-0 8, Maggie Ogden 6 0-1 13, Alahondra Perez 0 0-0 0, Erika Pickett 3 1-1 7, Alyssa Whittle 6 3-5 15, Samantha Chatfield 4 0-0 8, Eloise Teasley 1 0-0 2. Totals 34 4-9 79.
ROGERS (0-8)
Garea 1 0-0 2, Oveyonna Ivy 0 0-2 0, Sydney Vining 2 2-2 6, Nebol Aleu 0 0-0 0, Dyani Sijohn Pascal 1 0-0 2, Jalayla Brown 0 0-0 0. Totals 4 2-4 10.
Clarkston 28 23 10 18—79
Rogers 4 2 4 0—10
3-point goals — A. Wallace 3, Hernandez 2, K. Wallace, Ogden.
BOYS’ BASKETBALLClarkston 74, Rogers 38
SPOKANE — Clarkston didn’t miss a beat in its third game in four days, racing to an 11-0 start and cruising from there against Class 2A Greater Spokane League foe Rogers.
“We had a big one against West Valley last night, and the kids responded wonderfully,” Bantams coach Justin Jones said. “All 12 of them contributed.”
Scoring-wise, freshman Xavier Santana paced the Bantams (7-1), draining four 3-pointers and totaling 15 points off the bench.
Trevor Ray tacked on 11 points and the three-headed post attack of Wyat Chatfield, Austin Steinwand and Conrad Dudley combined for 29 points.
“Our goal is to get four players in double figures, and we did that,” Jones said. “It’s kinda the beauty of this team — it’s somebody’s night every night, and tonight, it was a multitude of guys.”
The Bantams have rattled off three convincing wins since Tuesday.
“I’m proud of the kids this year because they bought into the culture, of trying to accomplish but still being process-oriented,” Jones said. “I’m proud of how far they’ve come in such a short amount of time.”
CLARKSTON (7-1)
Wyat Chatfield 3 4-5 10, Misael Perez 0 0-0 0, Trevor Ray 4 1-2 11, Mason VanTine 0 1-3 1, Kasch Auer 1 3-3 5, Xavier Santana 5 1-1 15, Dawson Packwood 1 2-3 4, Austin Steinwand 4 2-2 11, Simon Henry 1 3-6 6, Dawson Blunt 0 1-2 1, Cole Morscheck 0 2-2 2, Conrad Dudley 3 2-2 8. Totals 22 22-31 74.
ROGERS (1-7)
Carlos Matthews 3, Davion Angel 0, Casey Jeske 6, Dartanyan Turnner 9, Ayden Flint 0, Taviance Trammel 0, Ethan Kirkpatrick 0, Nathaniel Othmer 3, Jaheim Kabba 3, Wyatt Ball 5, Tre Anderson 9. Totals 14 38.
Clarkston 25 16 19 14—74
Rogers 7 13 6 12—38
3-point goals — Santana 4, Ray 2, Henry, Steinwand, Turnner 2, Anderson 2, Ball, Matthews.
JV — Clarkston def. Rogers 72-27
LEGION BASEBALLDevils to play single game
The Moscow Blue Devils American Legion baseball doubleheader today against Sandpoint has been reduced to a single game.
The Blue Devils host the Lakers at 10 a.m. today at Bear Field.