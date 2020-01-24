LAPWAI — The Lapwai High boys’ basketball team chalked up its seventh win in a row on Thursday night, edging past Whitepine League Division I rival Potlatch 58-52.
The Wildcats handed the Loggers, the state’s top-ranked team, their first league loss of the season. Sophomore standout Titus Yearout delivered 31 points to go along with six assists and two 3-pointers while shooting 11-of-12 from the free-throw stripe.
Lapwai (12-2, 6-1) also saw Lydell Mitchell notch nine points, add four rebounds, and swipe three steals. Kross Taylor supplied eight points and hauled in seven boards in the victory.
Potlatch (12-2, 7-1) was led by the duo of Connor Akins (20 points) and Brayden Hadaller (15 points).
“This was a great test for us before going into the district tournament,” said first-year Lapwai coach Zachary Eastman, “and since we are such a young team, it’s really good for our guys to experience playing in front of a big crowd like this one was.”
Eastman is also confident that his team will continue to improve as it hosts Genesee on Saturday for its third game of the week.
“We are going to put this one behind us, move on to the next one, and get better every time,” he said.
POTLATCH (12-2, 7-1)
Brayden Hadaller 7 0-0 15, Connor Akins 8 4-4 20, Tyler Wilcoxson 3 3-3 9, Ty Svancara 1 0-0 2, Justin Nicholson 0 0-0 0, Jerrod Nicholson 3 0-0 6, Teegan Schmidt 0 0-0 0, Elijah Bouma 0 0-0 0, Dylan Andrews 0 0-0 0, Caleb Kerns 0 0-0 0, Totals 22 7-7 52.
LAPWAI (12-2, 6-1)
JC Sobotta 0 0-0 0, Jenz Kash Kash 0 0-0 0, Titus Yearout 9 11-12 31, Simon Henry 3 0-0 5, AJ Ellenwood 1 0-0 3, Kross Taylor 3 0-0 8, Chris Brown 0 0-0 0, Sincere Three Iron 0 0-0 0, Lydell Mitchell 3 2-2 9, Terrell Ellenwood-Jones 0 0-0 0. Totals 17 13-14 58.
Potlatch 13 19 10 10––52
Lapwai 16 12 10 20––58
3-point goals — Hadaller, Ellenwood, Yearout 2, Mitchell 1, Henry, Taylor 2.
JV — Lapwai 52, Potlatch 42.
Kamiah 52, Troy 49
KAMIAH — Kamiah took a lead late in the fourth quarter, then held on from the free-throw line to gain revenge against Whitepine League Division I adversary Troy and earn its 10th straight win after an 0-3 start.
The Kubs (10-3, 5-3) had lost the teams’ first meeting, at Troy (9-6, 3-4). This time, they got a cohesive output and successfully defended against the Trojans’ size advantage.
“We knew we should’ve had (the last game),” Kamiah coach Aaron Skinner said. “This keeps us right there in the league, next to that third spot.
“Gotta give a lot of credit to my starting five as a whole. They did a great job boxing out. If we didn’t win the rebounding battle, it was even the entire way.”
Jace Sams (16 points), Sam Brisbois (11) and Titus Oatman (10) led the way for Kamiah, while Grayson Foster’s 22 points spearheaded Troy.
Skinner said his team’s sense of belief has returned after a slow start, coupled with the loss of standout Kaden Mercer for the season because of injury.
“This is as big as any of them,” Skinner said. “They’ve been extra resilient.”
TROY (9-6, 3-4)
Grayson Foster 8 2-3 22, Zachary Stoner 6 0-4 12, Tyler Heath 3 2-2 9, Kaiden Codr 1 1-3 4, Reece Sanderson 0 1-2 1, Rhett Sandquist 0 1-4 1, DeMeeler 0 0-0 0, D. Baier 0 0-0 0. Totals 18 7-18 49.
KAMIAH (10-3, 5-3)
Titus Oatman 3 3-4 10, Sam Brisbois 3 4-5 11, Trent Taylor 0 0-0 0, Robert Whitney 0 0-0 0, Kavan Mercer 3 1-2 8, Jace Sams 7 1-1 16, Wyatt Wilcox 1 1-2 3, Luke Krogh 2 0-0 4, Landon Keen 0 0-0 0. Totals 19 10-14 52.
Troy 10 18 14 7—49
Kamiah 6 20 11 15—52
3-point goals — Heath, Codr, Foster 4, Oatman, Brisbois, K. Mercer, Sams.
JV — Kamiah def. Troy 51-33
Prairie 68, Genesee 55
COTTONWOOD — Prairie brought home its fourth Whitepine League Division I win of the season with a toppling of Genesee.
Derik Shears led the charge by scoring 23 points and hauling in nine rebounds for the Pirates.
“He (Shears) was not being shy,” said Prairie coach Shawn Wolter. “He was attacking the hoop and was hitting his free throws when he got to the line.”
Defense played a huge role for Prairie (8-5, 4-3), as it was able to stop the Genesee (4-9, 1-7) momentum in the second half, allowing just seven third-quarter points.
“We showed a lot of hustle,” Wolter said. “Guys were diving on the floor for lose balls, and our communication was great.”
GENESEE (4-9, 1-7)
Owen Crowley 2 2-4 7 , Lucas English 1 0-2 2 , Cy Wareham 4 3-4 11 , Dawson Durham 6 0-0 13, Jackson Zenner 0 0-0 0 , Truman Renton 0 1-2 1 , Jared Ketcheson 0 0-0 0 , Dillon Sperber 1 0-0 2 , Carson Schwartz 2 1-4 5, Sam Spence 6 1-4 14. Totals 22 8-20 55 .
PRAIRIE-COTTONWOOD (8-5, 4-3)
Sam Mager 1 3-7 5, Damian Forsmann 4 0-0 10 , Derik Shears 9 5-8 23 , Brody Hasselstrom 2 0-0 5, Zach Rambo 0 0-0 0 , Kyle Schwartz 1 0-0 2 , Hayden Uhlenkott 2 0-0 5 , Owen Anderson 2 1-4 6, Cole Schlader 5 0-1 12 . Totals 26 9-20 68.
Genesee 15 17 7 16––55
Prairie 21 20 15 11––68
3-point goals — Crowley, Spence, Durham, Schalder 2, Hassel, Forsmann 2, Anderson, uhlencoot.
JV — Prairie def. Genesee
Deary 58, Highland 50
DEARY — Brayden Stapleton recorded his third straight double-double as he went for 21 points and 11 rebounds, with fellow junior London Kirk providing a spark by turning in nine points, seven assists and five steals, as Deary took down Whitepine League Division II opponent Highland.
The Mustangs shook off a rocky first half to outscore the Huskies 22-11 in the third quarter and allow just nine points in the fourth.
“We didn’t really come out ready to play,” Deary coach Gary Krumheuer said. “But after the half we made adjustments and they came out and started playing with intensity and erased their lead quickly.”
HIGHLAND-CRAIGMONT (6-9, 1-4)
Dalton Davis 2 1-2 5, Lane Wassmuth 4 8-8 16, Logan Sheppard 5 3-5 15, Conor Morris 2 0-0 4, Ty Hambly 3 0-0 8, David Boswell 1 0-0 2. Totals 17 12-15 50.
DEARY (9-4, 5-2)
Brayden Stapleton 7 6-12 21, Preston Johnston 4 0-1 8, London Kirk 4 0-2 9, Jon Beyer 3 3-4 9, Karson Ireland 0 0-0 0, Kalab Rickard 0 0-0 0, Patrick McManus 0 1-2 1, Dylan Wilcox 4 2-4 10. Totals 22 12-25 58.
Highland 10 20 11 9 ––50
Deary 9 10 22 17––58
3-point goals — Hambly 2, Sheppard 2, Kirk, Stapleton.
CV 65, Timberline 50
KOOSKIA — Clearwater Valley ignited in the second quarter, outscoring nonleague foe Timberline of Weippe 24-8 in the frame to pocket a win.
The Rams from Kooskia (4-8) were led by Laban Francis, who poured in a season-high 22 points. Tate Pfefferkorn added 16 points and Tyler Pressley had 12.
“We worked hard as a team tonight,” CV coach Craig Shorey said.
The Spartans (8-2) got 12 points apiece from Rylan Larson and Parker Brown.
TIMBERLINE-PIERCE/WEIPPE (8-2)
Rylan Larson 5 2-2 12, Carson Sellers 3 0-0 7, Johnathan Halle 0 0-0 0, Parker Brown 5 0-2 12, Micah Nelson 1 0-0 2, Chase Hunter 3 0-0 8, Devon Wentland 0 1-2 1, Cameron Summerfield 1 0-2 2, Jaron Christopherson 2 2-2 6, Jordan Stewart 0 0-0 0. Totals 20 5-10 50.
CLEARWATER VALLEY-KOOSKIA (4-8)
Tate Pfefferkorn 5 6-11 16, Tyler Pressley 6 0-0 12, Connor Jackson 3 2-2 8, Luke Olsen 0 0-0 0, Laban Francis 8 5-5 22, Nakiyah Anderson 0 0-0 0, Jake Kolb 0 0-0 0, Tyce Pfefferkorn 2 3-6 7. Totals 24 16-24 65.
Timberline 16 8 11 15—50
Clearwater Valley 14 24 9 18—65
3-point goals — Sellers, Brown 2, Hunter 2, Francis.
Pullman Chr. 46, Center 25
PULLMAN — Eric Brown helped Pullman Christian lock down Christian Center from the moment the ball was tipped off.
The point guard filled up the stat sheet by turning in 17 points, four assists, and six steals in the win.
Brown connected on 8 of 10 free throws and dropped three 3-pointers in the process, as the Eagles pounced on the Lions in a Mountain Christian League matchup.
“It was all about defense, our effort was amazing,” said Pullman Christian coach Jamie Gleason. “This was by far the best we have played on that end all year.”
Gleason was also impressed with the efforts from Brown.
“He dribbles so well, and he used that to get what he wanted on offense,” he said. “He hit threes if he was left open, and was able to get to the line and was efficient.”
CHRISTIAN CENTER-HAYDEN
Peyton Owens 1 0-0 3, Carey Sovereign 2 2-2 7, Morgan O’Brien 0 2-4 2, AJ Curson 1 0-2 2, Jacob Helwich 1 0-0 2, Brock Owens 3 0-0 8. Totals 8 4-8 25.
PULLMAN CHRISTIAN (11-1, 9-1)
Noah Nimmer 0 0-0 0, Garrett McClure 2 0-0 5, Keaton Hewitt 3 0-0 6, Tristan Yocum 4 0-3 8, Erik Brown 3 8-10 17, Shane Shaffer 2 0-0 5, Kyle Gleason 0 1-2 1, Ethan Coldiron 1 0-0 2, Liam Fitzgerald 1 0-0 2. Totals 16 9-15 46.
Christian Center 4 3 5 13––25
Pullman Christian 9 17 16 4––46
3-point goals — Owens, Sovereign, Helwich, Owens 2, Brown 3, Shaffer, McClure.
JV — Pullman Christian 31, Christian Center 27
GIRLSDeary 50, Highland 23
DEARY — In Whitepine League Division II action, Deary held visiting Highland of Craigmont to single-digit scoring in each quarter en route to an emphatic victory.
Graci Heath (12 points) and Emiley Proctor (11) led scorers on the night, while Tona Anderson and “defensive specialist” Makala Beyer each provided five points and four steals for the Mustangs (9-7, 3-4).
“We started to mentally prepare for districts, and we have younger players in now,” noted Deary assistant coach Courtney Warner.
For Highland (3-12, 1-8), Katie Goeckner scored a team-high nine points.
HIGHLAND-CRAIGMONT (3-12, 1-8)
Taiylor Crea 0 1-1 2, Emmy Espinosa 0 0-1 0, Payton Crow 3 1-6 7, Emily Dau 0 0-0 0, Katie Goeckner 4 0-2 9, Hannah Miller 2 1-2 5, Kalei Smith 0 0-0 0. Totals 10 2-11 23.
DEARY (9-7, 3-4)
Graci Heath 5 0-0 12, Makala Beyer 2 1-1 5, Tona Anderson 2 1-6 5, Cassidy Henderson 0 0-0 0, Taylor Gregg 1 0-0 2, Triniti Wood 3 0-2 7, Emiley Proctor 5 1-4 11, Delainee Ellsworth 1 0-0 2, Dantae Workman 0 2-2 2, Macie Ashmead 2 0-0 4. Totals 21 5-15 50.
Highland 9 7 5 2—23
Deary 12 15 11 12—50
3-point goals — Geckner, Wood, Heath 2.
Grangeville 56, Kendrick 41
KENDRICK — Grangeville clawed its way to a second victory against nonleague opponent Kendrick.
Camden Barger led a balanced team effort by registering 13 points, eight assists, and six rebounds.
Zoe Lutz produced a double-double with 10 points and 12 boards, while Bailey Vanderwall added 12 points and five assists for the Bulldogs (13-3, 2-0).
“A lot of girls stepped up tonight,” said Grangeville coach Michelle Barger. “All of them enjoy playing together and there is a lot of camaraderie right now.
“And getting wins against tough teams like Kendrick will only help us in the district tournament and hopefully State.”
GRANGEVILLE ( 14-3, 2-0)
Camden Barger 5 1-1 13, Hayden Hill 2 0-0 4, Talia Brown 1 3-4 5, Macy Smith 0 3-5 3, Megan Bashaw 2 1-2 5, Zoe Lutz 5 0-0 10, Iseyda LaCombe 0 0-0 0, Bailey Vanderwall 4 1-2 12, Colby Canaday 2 0-0 4, Emma Edwards 0 0-0 0. Totals 21 9-14 56.
KENDRICK (12-3)
Rose Stewart 0 0-0 0, Mya Brown 5 0-0 11, Rachel Olson 0 0-0 0, Jaiden Anderson 1 0-0 2, Hannah Tweit 1 0-0 2, Mina Sandino 0 0-0 0, Lauren Morgan 4 0-1 10, Erin Morgan 2 2-2 6, Abi Cook 2 1-3 5, Megan Brocke 2 1-2 5. Totals 17 4-8 41.
Grangeville 11 16 11 18––56
Kendrick 4 15 8 14––41
3-point goals — Barger 2, Vanderwall 3, Brown, L. Morgan 2.
CV 55, Timberline 47
KOOSKIA — Kadance Schilling had 12 points and “I don’t know how many assists, but she passed it around,” Clearwater Valley interim coach Alan Reuben said, and the Rams handled Timberline of Pierce/Weippe in a nonleague game on Senior Night.
CV of Kooskia (6-9) rebounded well, found easy putbacks and took advantage of the Spartans’ foul trouble. The Rams got 10 points apiece from Kaitlyn Mangun and Shada Edwards. In her last home game, senior Alicia Reuben “came out and played really well,” contributing seven points, Alan Reuben said.
Timberline was led by Emma Brown, who had 11 points.
TIMBERLINE-PIERCE/WEIPPE (1-10)
Marebeth Stemrich 2 2-4 6, Chasta Jared 5 4-4 16, Krystal Dahl 1 0-0 2, Emma Brown 4 3-8 11, Abby Brown 1 0-0 2, Haily West 5 0-2 10. Totals 18 9-18 47.
CLEARWATER VALLEY-KOOSKIA (6-9)
Ashton Mangun 3 2-3 8, Santana Simmons 0 0-0 0, Camille Stewart 0 0-0 0, Kaitlyn Mangun 4 2-6 10, Shada Edwards 3 3-5 10, Martha Smith 2 0-0 4, Kadance Schilling 5 2-5 12, Alicia Reuben 3 1-3 7, Linnea Lundgren 0 0-0 0, Mary Martin 0 0-2 0, Macy Morrow 2 0-0 4. Totals 22 10-22 55.
Timberline 9 10 11 17—47
Clearwater Valley 15 20 9 11—55
3-point goals — Jared 2, Edwards.
Pullman Chr. 38, Center 25
PULLMAN — Pullman Christian controlled its Mountain Christian League bout against Christian Center with its defense.
The Eagles (7-1, 5-1) were led offensively by Grace Berg, who had 13 points and 10 rebounds. Faith Berg had nine points, five boards and five assists, and Annie Goetze tacked on 10 rebounds and nine points.
“I just love how we played defense,” Eagles coach Trent Goetze said. “Just a swarming, relentless defense. ... I feel like the team’s really coming together, seeing some open lanes and playing great as a team.”
Pullman Christian had nine steals in its first game since Christmas break.
CHRISTIAN CENTER
E. Williams 3 0-0 7, G. Sauter 0 0-0 0, Natalie Taylor 1 0-0 2, I. Wiggins 0 0-0 0, N. Paterno 0 0-0 0, E. James 2 0-0 4, C. Sisio 1 0-4 2, G. Williams 0 0-0 0, H. Bauer 0 0-0 0, J. Gilmore 0 0-0 0, M. Cashen 4 1-5 10. Totals 11 1-9 25.
PULLMAN CHRISTIAN (7-1, 5-1)
Faith Berg 4 0-0 9, Annie Goetze 4 0-1 9, Samantha Schaffer 1 1-2 3, Claire Wilson 2 0-0 4, Grace Berg 4 4-6 13, Kate Cummings 0 0-0 0, Alina Combs 0 0-0 0, Lindsay Todd 0 0-0 0, Mikayla Weaver 0 0-0 0, Lily Bren 0 0-1 0, Anna Fitzgerald 0 0-0 0. Totals 15 5-9 38.
Christian Center 2 6 10 7
Pullman Christian 6 13 9 10
3-point goals — E. Williams, M. Cashen, F. Berg, G. Berg, Goetze.