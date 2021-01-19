KOOSKIA — Lauren Gould tallied 17 points and 12 rebounds as the undefeated Lapwai girls’ basketball team beat Clearwater Valley 76-32 on Monday night in a Whitepine League Division I game.
Jordyn McCormack-Marks notched 13 points and five steals for the Wildcats (15-0, 10-0), while Soa Moliga and Omari Mitchell had seven rebounds apiece.
Lapwai coach Ada Marks said her team lacked its usual crispness in the early going, possibly because classes had been preempted by the holiday, but the Wildcats eventually used their defensive mojo to find a rhythm.
LAPWAI (15-0, 10-0)
Grace Sobotta 2 1-1 5, Jordyn McCormack-Marks 6 0-2 13, Glory Sobotta 4 1-2 9, Alexis Herrera 1 0-0 2, Soa Moliga 3 2-3 8, Ciahna Oatman 0 1-2 1, Lauren Gould 5 5-6 17, Kahlees Young 4 0-0 9, Omari Mitchell 1 1-2 3, Jordan Shawl 4 1-2 9. Totals 30 12-20 76.
CLEARWATER VAL.-KOOSKIA (3-6, 6-6)
Santana Simmons 1 0-0 2, Ruthie Smith 0 0- 00, Shada Edwards 1 2-4 5, Martha Smith 1 0-0 3, Kadance Schilling 3 1-2 7, Linnea Lundgren 0 0-0 0, Mary Martin 0 0-0 0, Tobie Yocum 4 6-8 15, Trinity Yocum 0 0-0 0, Macy Morrow 0 0-2 0. Totals 10 9-16 32.
Lapwai 13 23 27 13—76
Clearwater Valley 5 9 10 8—32
3-point goals — McCormack-Marks, Gould 2, Young, Edwards, Smith, To. Yochum.
Grangeville 52, M-D 44
McCALL, Idaho — Held to single-digit scoring in the second and fourth quarters, the Grangeville boys suffered a nonleague loss to McCall-Donnelly in a makeup game.
The Vandals shot 9-for-15 from the foul line in the fourth period and limited Grangeville to eight points.
Miles LeFebvre scored 15 points for the Bulldogs, and Blake Schoo added nine.
GRANGEVILLE (5-5)
Dane Lindsley 1 0-0 3, Miles LeFebvre 7 1-1 15, Reece Wimer 1 1-1 3, Blake Schoo 3 2-4 9, Tori Ebert 2 0-2 6, Jared Lindsley 3 0-0 8, Caleb Frei 0 0-0 0. Totals 17 4-8 44.
MCCALL-DONNELLY
A. Johnson 4 3-4 13, C. Johnson 0 0-0 0, Speirs 2 6-10 10, Wallace 0 0-0 0, Ova 0 2-2 2, Green 6 1-5 14, Tinney 3 1-2 8, Stokes 1 2-2 5. Totals 16 15-25 52.
Grangeville 14 6 16 8—44
McCall-Donn. 14 12 13 13—52
3-point goals — D. Lindsley, Schoo, Ebert 2, J. Lindsley, A. Johnson 2, Green, Tinney, Stokes.
JV — McCall-Donnelly 51, Grangeville 29