MOSCOW — On Logos volleyball coach Jessica Evans’ birthday, the Knights from Moscow gifted her a 25-18, 25-16, 25-19 victory Tuesday against visiting Whitepine League Division I foe Kamiah.
Kirstin Wambeke added five kills and 12 digs for Logos (4-3, 4-3), while Ellie Brower managed 18 digs and setter Lily Leidenfrost provided 21 assists.
“A lot of people got to get some court time and they showed poise,” Evans said. “Everybody worked hard — Kirsten especially was working really hard on defense, going after the ball.”
JV — Logos def. Kamiah
Loggers tame Wildcats
POTLATCH — Olivia Wise amassed 21 kills and Josie Larson provided a double-double of 33 assists and 11 digs to lead Potlatch to a 25-23, 25-19, 25-21 victory against visiting Whitepine League Division I rival Lapwai.
Wise was “on fire at the net,” according to coach Ron Dinsmoor. Brooke Peterson led the way from the service line for Potlatch (6-1, 4-1) with a 16-for-17 showing.
“It was a hard-fought match,” Dinsmoor said. “Lapwai played really scrappy — they kept a lot of balls in play.”
JV — Potlatch def. Lapwai
Trojans best Bulldogs
TROY — Morgan Blazzard totaled 13 kills and was 15-for-15 serving with three aces to help unbeaten Troy overcome visiting Whitepine League Division I opponent Genesee 25-15, 27-25, 25-10.
Isabelle Raasch was perfect from the line at 9-for-9 for the Trojans (6-0, 6-0)
“It was a really exciting match,” Troy coach Deborah Blazzard said. “The energy in the gym was so high. I feel like my girls served well. Genesee has a killer defense, so there were a ton of rallies, which always makes it super-exciting.”
JV — Troy def. Genesee
C — Troy def. Genesee
Huskies edge Tigers
KENDRICK — Anna Ethridge served 22-for-24 and hit 10 kills to help visiting Highland of Craigmont battle to a 18-25, 25-20, 25-23, 23-25, 15-9.Whitepine League Division II victory against Kendrick.
Other standouts for the Huskies included Chani Brammer (15 assists, five kills) and Katie Goeckner (six digs, three kills).
“We beat (Kendrick) in three at Highland the opening game of the season, and they have improved a ton,” said Highland coach Tami Church, whose team stands at 3-2 overall and 3-1 in league. “The girls didn’t quit — they kept battling the whole time, which was fun to watch.”
Hailey Taylor finished with 11 kills and Erin Morgan added eight for Kendrick. Hannah Tweit tallied 16 assists and 17 digs, and Harley Heimgarter contributed 23 digs.
JV — Highland def. Kendrick
Pirates battle past Bulldogs
GRANGEVILLE — Visiting Prairie of Cottonwood split the opening two sets before asserting itself in a 25-18, 21-25, 25-12, 25-18 nonleague win at Grangeville.
Madison Shears and Jade Prigge headed up the Prairie (4-3) offense with eight kills apiece, while Delanie Lockett finished with six aces, five kills and five digs, and Sierra McWilliams added six aces.
“I felt like we came out and kept our spirits up and just kept trying to plug away and finish it out,” said Prairie coach Julie Schumacher. “I would have liked to have seen it end in three, but it’s also nice that we lose one and know that we can still battle back and get it.”
JV — Prairie def. Grangeville
C — Prairie def. Grangeville
Salmon River claims league match
RIGGINS — Salmon River defeated Long Pin Conference foe Council in a home match, bouncing back after a rocky first set to win by scores of 12-25, 25-20, 25-17 and 25-20.
The Savages improved to 2-4 on the year. Individual statistics were unavailable.
Bears’ match canceled
Moscow’s scheduled nonleague away match against Lake City of Coeur d’Alene was canceled because of poor air quality resulting from the recent wildfires.
There are no known plans to reschedule. Moscow returns to action Tuesday at Sandpoint.
SOCCER
Lewiston matches smoked out
The Lewiston boys’ and girls’ soccer games scheduled against 5A Inland Empire League foe Lake City of Coeur d’Alene were postponed because of unhealthy air quality resulting from the recent wildfires.
The Bengal boys would have visited Lake City, while the girls were scheduled to play at home. No makeup dates have been announced at press time.