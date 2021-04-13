CULDESAC — Hailey Taylor slugged two triples and Hannah Tweit furnished just the opposite — two doubles and a triple — as undefeated Kendrick swept Culdesac in a Whitepine League softball doubleheader Monday.
The scores were 12-2 and 15-8 in five and four innings, respective.
Fourteen of Kendrick’s 26 hits went for extra bases as the Tigers improved to 6-0 overall and 4-0 in league.
Erin Morgan pitched five innings, split between games, and Kendrick coach Morgan LeBlanc noted he has the luxury of three good pitchers at the small-school level.
GAME 1
Kendrick 003 81—12 13 0
Culdesac 002 00—2 2 3
Taylor, Morgan (3) and Kirk. Crea, Bomar (5) and Brown, Miller (3).
Kendrick hits — Tweit 2 (2B, 3B), Heimgartner (2B), Kirk 2, Boyer 2, Morgan (3B), Silflow (2B), Jenkins 2 (2B), Taylor (3B), Cochran.
Culdesac hits — Crea (2B), Bomar.
GAME 2
Kendrick 3(10)1 1—15 13 2
Culdesac 031 4—8 8 3
Morgan, Boyer (3), Taylor (4) and Kirk. Crea, Ethridge (2) and Miller.
Kendrick hits — Tweit (2B), Beyers (2B), Kirk 2 (2B), Walker, Boyer (2B), Morgan 2 (3B), Silfow, Kimbley, Jenkins, Taylor 2 (2B, 3B).
Culdesac hits — Dau 2, Crea, Robinson, Miller 2 (2B), Lewis, Bomar.
Prairie 13-16, G’ville 9-13
GRANGEVILLE — Prairie of Cottonwood took both ends of an offensive duel with Camas Prairie rival Grangeville at Lions Field.
The Pirates won 13-9 and 16-13 in their first games of the season.
Mackenzie Key “did a great job in the circle for us,” said Pirates coach Jeff Martin, and Key also contributed seven RBI in Game 2, including a home run. Josie Remacle had a deep shot in each contest.
“Having a year off, it’s a little bit more of a hitters’ game this year,” said Martin, whose team was outside on a field for the fourth time.
Macy Smith tallied four hits, one a triple, for the Bulldogs.
GAME 1
Prairie 265—13 6 1
Grangeville 234—9 9 3
M. Key and J. Remacle. A. Zahorah and M. Smith.
Prairie hits — J. Remacle 2 (HR), E. Uhlenkott 2, M. Key, R. Enneking.
Grangeville hits — A. Zahorah 3, M. Smith 2, N. Kent, M. Forsmann, T. Zimmerman, A. Anderson.
GAME 2
Prairie 853—16 8 2
Grangeville 1(12)0—13 7 1
T. Schlader, M. Key (2) and J. Remacle. K. Scheuerman and M. Smith.
Prairie hits — M. Key 3 (HR, 2B), A. Uhlenkott 2 (2B), J. Remacle (HR), E. Uhlenkott, L. Forsmann.
Grangeville hits — M. Smith 2 (3B), B. Burch, K. Scheuerman, C. Olmos.
BASEBALLLewis Co. scraps season
NEZPERCE — Because of a lack of athletes, Lewis County has canceled the rest of its baseball games.