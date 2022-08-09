Players filled the outfield of a baseball field and the temperature read well over 100 degrees, but it is football season as Idaho high schools began practices Monday.
For the Lewiston Bengals that meant a morning weight room session then a two hour practice at Church Field.
“I think everyone wants to be out here,” senior Tyler Grandlund said. “There has been a lot of work in the weight room.”
A full football field was painted in right field with the right field line being doubled as one of the goal lines. Left field held half of a field that was mostly used for the junior varsity team.
The no helmet/no pads practice was also shirt optional as players did everything they could to beat the heat. Several water breaks were given as coaches reiterated the need to stay hydrated. Despite the heat, the energy level was high.
“We got a lot of high energy kids,” Lewiston coach Matt Pancheri said. “I think we have a very strong senior group, a very complimentary junior group to that senior group and then finally a lot of fun sophomores to kind of round it out.”
“It is hot, but we are used to it,” senior Jared Jelinek said. “We have got to be prepared for our first game.”
For most of practice the team was split up into position groups as coaches went over drills. Assistant coach Ike Young worked with the secondary under the shade of the scoreboard while Pancheri worked with the linebackers next to the infield dirt.
“Resolidifying all of the work you put in this summer,” senior Robert Storm said. “Just getting the basics back down for the younger guys, getting them up to our level. Everything super positive.”
It might have been the first practice as a team, but Lewiston has been working hard in the offseason.
“Been working on my craft, been to every state in the Pacific Northwest,” senior James White said.
Helmets will be added to practice today with the first full-pad practice coming Wednesday.
The Bengals open their season Aug. 26 versus Layton (Utah) at the Rumble in Rexburg.
Moscow Bears’ first-year head coach Rob Bafus had a little extra work on the first day of practice.
“Kind of have a different dynamic in Moscow, the whole coaching staff is new,” Bafus said. He said the first part of the practice was used just to introduce themselves to the team.
The Bears wore helmets but no pads for their first practice and went for a longer practice later in the day over a two-a-day format.
“Game-like situation for us,” Bafus said. “Situation where we have to keep the kids focused mentally and physically for a two-and-a-half hour stretch.”
Bafus said that the team took more water breaks to battle the mid-90 degree temperature.
“You can tell the kids who have been working out this summer and those that have not,” Bafus said.
The new coach was “really happy” with the first practice and praised the attentiveness of his players.
Bafus said the team had 46 players show up for the first practice, with a few of the players out of town. He believes the roster will be in the mid-50s come the first game of the season.
Defending Idaho 1-A Division II football state champion Kendrick got its practice going with a group a little larger than expected.
Tigers coach Zane Hobart said they had taken 23 to an offseason camp in Montana earlier in the summer, but had 26 show up to the first practice.
“Was awesome, lots of guys out there,” Hobart said.
The Tigers focused on pad work and route running during the first day. Hobart said that they wanted to get the kids and starting quarterback Ty Koepp running and get right into the flow.
“Just doing what we do week to week and see what happens,” Hobart said.
Kendrick took advantage of its valley location as Hobart said the temperature dropped around 20 degrees during practice as the sun dropped behind the mountain.