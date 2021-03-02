PULLMAN — Pullman High School’s volleyball team swept past Class 2A Greater Spokane League foe West Valley on Monday night, breezing to a win by scores of 25-11, 25-10 and 25-6.
Margot Keane totaled 13 kills, and freshman Sophie Armstrong also contributed to the offensive end with seven kills for the Greyhounds, who improved to 2-0 with their second GSL sweep of the season.
Keleigh Myers had 28 assists and two aces, and Hana Gecas tacked on 11 digs.
SJEL gets past Colton
COLTON — Colton dropped a Southeast 1B League match in four sets to St. John-Endicott/LaCrosse, which topped the Wildcats by scores of 16-25, 25-15, 25-22 and 26-24.
Maggie Meyer tallied eight kills and three blocks, and Mary Pluid was also solid in the middle for Colton (4-2) with eight kills and five blocks.
Rylee Vining and Meyer logged five aces apiece. Vining had a team-high 33 assists, and Sidni Whitcomb chipped in 10 digs.