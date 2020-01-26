PULLMAN — In need of a bounce-back game, the Pullman High boys’ basketball team delivered with a performance that got stronger as the game progressed in a big win over Cheney.
The Greyhounds scored more points in each subsequent quarter and routed the Blackhawks 75-37 on Saturday at Pullman High to stop a two-game skid.
Forty-eight of their points came after halftime and the Hounds more than doubled up their Great Northern League opponents.
“Tonight we set some goals on the board that we wanted to reach — about 12 of them — and we reached about eight or nine of them,” Pullman coach Craig Brantner said. “So I was pretty happy.”
Senior guard Ethan Kramer (16 points), sophomore point guard Evan Strong (14) and junior guard Steven Burkett (12) paced a Greyhounds team that did much of its damage on the fast break.
After a slow start, the Greyhounds built a double-digit lead in the second quarter. A corner 3 by Kramer put Pullman up 25-11 and the Greyhounds went into halftime leading 27-15.
But it was the opening of the third quarter that really put the game out of reach.
Pullman started the second half with a quick 8-0 run in the first 1:30 of the third.
A Burkett steal led to a Greyhounds fast break to cap the run. Strong raced up the wing before dishing to Kramer, who finished at the rim and put Pullman up 35-15.
“I was pretty happy with how we came out after halftime and got on them right off the bat,” Brantner said. “Definitely the most fast-break points that we’ve had. And I thought we just did a better job of rebounding, which led to (the fast breaks).”
The fourth quarter was even more lopsided, with Pullman (8-7, 4-3 GNL) outscoring Cheney (2-12, 1-6) by 18.
The banged up Greyhounds had a scary moment early in the first half when forward Brayden Roberts went down with a right ankle sprain. The senior later returned to the game in the second half, but he played only 10 minutes and didn’t record a point, although he tallied three blocks.
Pullman is already without starting center Grayson Hunt, who will miss 4-6 weeks — perhaps the rest of the season — with a broken hand. Seniors Bogey Perkins and Sam Tingstad have also missed most of the season with injuries.
The injuries allowed Brantner to play a couple of JV players in sophomore Peyton Rogers and junior Hyatt Utzman.
Rogers finished with 9 points on 3-of-4 shooting from 3 and provided a spark from long-range the Greyhounds have lacked this season.
“We wanted to see what Peyton Rogers would be like on the varsity team, coming off the JV team,” Brantner said. “He’s been shooting the ball well for us down there, so we’ve got some decisions to make with him.
“He’s got a good stroke.”
Kramer pulled down a team-high eight rebounds and Strong led with seven assists.
Quinsie Goodloe was a one-man show for the Blackhawks, tallying 22 points. The only other Blackhawk with more than two was Koby Holt with seven.
Pullman returns to the court at 7 p.m. Tuesday in a home game against East Valley (7-8, 4-3).
CHENEY (2-12, 1-6)
Josh Whiteley 0 0-0 0, Quinsie Goodloe 7 3-4 22, Tavin West 0 0-0 0, Trinidad Richardson 0 0-0 0, Luke Hemenway 1 0-1 2, Alex Long 1 0-0 2, Peyton McPherson 1 0-0 2, Henry Browne 1 0-1 2, Koby Holt 3 1-2 7. Totals 14 4-8 37.
PULLMAN (8-7, 4-3)
Dane Bednar 2 1-2 5, Evan Strong 6 2-6 14, Brayden Roberts 0 0-0 0, Ethan Kramer 6 4-5 16, Steven Burkett 4 3-5 12, Brady Wells 3 0-1 7, Cameron McSweeney 0 2-5 2, Stephen Wilmotte 4 0-0 8, Peyton Rogers 3 0-0 9, Hyatt Utzman 1 0-0 2. Totals 29 12-24 75.
Pullman 12 15 22 26—75
Cheney 7 8 14 8 — 37
3-point goals — Goodloe 5, Rogers 3, Burkett, Wells.
GIRLS
Cheney 73, Pullman 30
Cheney opened with a flurry of 3s and ran away with a 73-30 win over the Greyhounds.
In a one-minute span in the first quarter, Cheney’s Maggie Smith and Emma Evans hit a combined four 3-pointers to build an 18-4 Blackhawks advantage.
The sharpshooting duo hit six 3s in the first quarter — four by Smith — to take a 23-4 lead.
Pullman (3-12, 0-7) bounced back by scoring more than half of its points in the second quarter, led by seven from Meghan McSweeney.
The 17-point second frame started with a driving layup by the junior guard.
McSweeney finished with a team-high 13 points. Senior Peyton Teevens added seven.
But the Blackhawks (5-8, 2-4) didn’t falter and ended the quarter on a 17-5 run for a 46-21 halftime lead.
Cheney was spearheaded by Smith with 23 points and Evans with 14.
Pullman next hits the court at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday in a home game against East Valley (11-3, 4-2).
CHENEY (5-8, 2-4)
Avery Stark 7 0-0 14, Shelby Draper 4 1-2 9, Lexi Deatherage 2 0-0 5, Emma Evans 5 1-1 14, Maggie Smith 8 2-2 23, Kaitlin Teeters 0 0-0 0, Megan Schuller 1 0-0 2, Halle Sargent 0 0-0 0, Anna Moser 1 0-0 2, Tylin Hertel 1 2-2 4. Totals 29 6-7 73.
PULLMAN (3-12, 0-7)
Elise McDougle 2 0-0 4, Audrey Pitzer 0 0-0 0, Peyton Teevins 2 3-4 7, Hailey Chittenden 3 0-0 6, Meghan McSweeney 6 1-3 13, Kelsi Benton 0 0-0 0, Hailey Talbot 0 0-2 0, Kinsey Kallaher 0 0-0 0.
Cheney 23 23 13 14—73
Pullman 4 17 2 7 — 30
3-point goals — Smith 5, Evans 3, Deatherage, McSweeny 2.
Stephan Wiebe can be reached at swiebe@dnews.com, by phone at 208-883-4624 and on Twitter at @StephanSports.