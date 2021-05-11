GRANGEVILLE — The Grangeville High School baseball team skated away with 12-2 victories against both St. Maries and Orofino as the Bulldogs claimed their fourth consecutive 2A Central Idaho League championship crown on Monday.
Blake Schoo collected 12 strikeouts against St. Maries, allowing just one hit while Thomas Reynolds followed with a nine-strikeout, two-hit performance against Orofino, which had beaten St. Maries earlier in the day.
Tori Ebert delivered a two-run homer in the second inning to break a 1-1 tie for the Bulldogs in Game 2 and added a double in the process, while Gannon Garman put it away with a walk-off single in the fifth to invoke the 10-run rule.
“Thomas Reynolds and Blake Schoo really dominated the mound tonight,” Grangeville coach Lee Nadiger said. “We swung it well and had some big timely hits.”
Grangeville will advance to the state tournament play May 20 in Pocatello at 2:30 PDT against an unknown first-round opponent.
In the Orofino win, six Maniacs had a hit as freshman Silas Naranjo delivered two, including a triple, and freshman Bodie Howell went 3-for-3. Brayden Turcott threw eight strikeouts, adding a double at the plate.
“Our freshmen stepped up for us big time in the first one,” Orofino coach Dylan Midstokke said. “We’re young, but when those guys swing like that we’re going to win more often than not. ... They were clutch and Brayden did a great job keeping them off-balance on the mound. We couldn’t hit anything in the second one, obviously. Two hits isn’t gonna get it done.”
Orofino will have one more shot at a State berth and are scheduled for a play-in game on Saturday at an unkown time against an unknown opponent.
St. Maries 003 00—3 4 3
Orofino 028 5x—15 12 1
D. Larson, T. Wicks (3), R. Abell and K. Crawford. Brayden Turcott and Rylan Larson.
St. Maries hits — T. Wicks, R. Abell, D. Larson 2.
Orofino hits — Turcott (2B), Silas Naranjo 2 (3B), R. Larson 3 (2B), Bodie Howell 3, Loudan Cochran 2, Dash Barlow (2B).
———
St. Maries 200 00—2 1 1
Grangeville 420 51—12 10 0
Holmes, Thomas (3) and Crawford. Blake Schoo and Tori Ebert.
St. Maries hits — Abell.
Grangeville hits — Schoo, Ebert 2, Reynolds 2 (HR), Gannon Garman 2, Dane Lindsley 2 (2B), Jared Lindsley.
———
Orofino 100 01—2 2 1
Grangeville 125 4x—12 13 1
Steven Bradbury, Jaron Christopherson (3), Joe Sparano (4) and Larson. Thomas Reynolds and Tori Ebert.
Orofino hits — Turcott (2B), Bradbury (2B).
Grangeville hits — Blake Schoo 2 (2B), Miles Lefebvre, Reese Wimer 2 (2B), Gannon Garman 2, Reynolds (2B), Caleb Frei 2, Dane Lindsley (2B), Ebert 2 (2B, HR).
SOFTBALLPullman 8, Rogers 7
SPOKANE — Chelsea Johnson scored the winning run for the Pullman softball team off a sacrifice fly from Kelsi Benton as the Greyhounds pulled through for an opening-round district tournament victory against Rogers.
Kinsey Kallaher provided a solid three innings of relief pitching, allowing just one run over the final three innings, and added a triple and a double at the plate.
The Greyhounds will play for fifth place at North Central today at 3 p.m.
Rogers 020 500 0—7 5 4
Pullman 212 020 1—8 7 4
Jamie Olsen and Jadynn Proctor. Hailey Talbot, Kinsey Kallaher (5) and Keleigh Myers.
Rogers hits — Olsen 4 (2B), Justy Clark.
Pullman hits — Elise McDougle, Myers (2B), Kallaher 2 (3B, 2B), Madi Wolfe, Chelsea Johnson 2.
Shadle 9, Clarkston 1
SPOKANE — Fourth-seeded Clarkston lost a 2A Greater Spokane League playoff game to No. 1 Shadle Park.
Brook Blaydes went 2-for-2 with a double for the Bantams (5-7), who mustered just three hits.
The Bantams face loser of Othello vs. East Valley today at 4 p.m.
Clarkston 001 000 0—1 3 0
Shadle Park 401 301 x—9 12 1
E. McManigle and H. Murphy. C. Rice and E. Green.
Clarkston hits — B. Blaydes 2 (2B), L. Copeland (2B).
Shadle Park hits — A. Flerchinger 3, C. Flerchinger 2 (HR), T. Webster 2 (2B), T. Richardson 2 (2B), E. Green, A. Cleveland 2 (2B).
GOLFSeibly places third
HAYDEN LAKE, Idaho — Lewiston’s Jack Seibly shot a 10-over-par 82 to take third place at Avondale Golf Course in the 5A district tournament, earning a spot in the state tourney at the same venue May 17-18.
Abbigail Tellez had a 99 and also notched a spot at State for the Bengals.
Girls’ team scores — 1. Coeur d’Alene 393, 2. Lake City 419, 3. Lewiston 427, 4. Post Falls 432.
Boys’ team scores — 1. Coeur d’Alene 342, 2. Post Falls 351, 3. Lewiston 354, 4. Lake City 383.
Lewiston boys’ scores — Jack Seibly 82, Carson King 89, Christian Lybyer 89, Justin Sanvick 94, Noah Acord 95.
Lewiston girls’ scores — Abbigail Tellez 99, Julia Brume 106, Mollie Seibly 108, Lilly Samuels 114, Aleena White 123.
Brown wins 4A crown
POST FALLS — Bryden Brown shot a 2-under-par 71 to win boys’ medalist honors at the 4A district golf tournament at Links Golf Course, putting himself into the state tournament May 17-18 at the same venue.
The Bears placed third on both the boys’ and girls’ sides. Myah Parsons led the Moscow girls with a 104.
Girls’ team scores — 1. Sandpoint 336, 2. Lakeland 435, 3. Moscow 460.
Boys’ team scores — 1. Sandpoint 343, 2. Lakeland 350, 3. Moscow 359.
Moscow girls’ individual scores — Bryden Brown 71, Ben Mack 93, Isaac Harmon 97, Taylor Strong 98, Alex Lee 99.
Moscow boys’ individual scores — Myah Parsons 104, Mia Bettett 114, Marissa Lewis 112, Hannah Gregory 133.
Greeny, Hounds win
LIBERTY LAKE, Wash. — Lauren Greeny carded a 74 and Ryliann Bednar scored a season-best 81 as the Pullman girls locked up first place at a Greater Spokane League tournament at the Liberty Lake Golf Course.
With the win, Greeny completed a season sweep of GSL tilts.
Memphis Broemeling finished with an 86, placing 10th for the Clarkson boys while Teirney McKarcher paced the Bantams girls with a 92.
Girls’ team scores — 1. Pullman 364, 2. Clarkston 412, 3. Othello 455, 4. Shadle Park 456, 5. East Valley 468.
Boys’ team scores — 1. Shadle Park 325, 2. Othello 330, 3. North Central 339, 4. Pullman 390, 5. Clarkston 397, 6. East Valley 463, 7. Rogers 496.
Pullman girls’ scores — Lauren Greeny 74, Ryliann Bednar 81, Allison Lenssen 104, Gray Peschel 105, Matiline Rink 112, Alexis Hendrickson 141.
Pullman boys’ scores — Ian Snell 91, Dylan Komp 97, Tyrel Thompson 98, Tate Fredrickson 104, Justin Thompson 106, Elliot Lee 110.
Top Clarkston girls’ scores — Teirney McKarcher 92, Ava Mendoza 104, Gracie Wessels 105,
Top Clarkston boys’ scores — Memphis Broemeling 86.