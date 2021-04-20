COTTONWOOD — All nine batters in the Genesee baseball team’s lineup recorded at least one base hit Monday as the Bulldogs beat Prairie 20-10 in a Whitepine League game.
Nate Guinard racked up a homer, a double and two singles for Genesee (7-3, 7-2), which hit its stride in the fourth and sixth innings.
“I loved our guys’ focus from the first pitch,” Genesee coach Kevin Maurer said. “Our offensive approach I thought was really good and the team is starting to learn how to beat tough outs. We did a great job with two strikes today.”
Genesee 302 807—20 16 1
Prairie 000 442—10 10 5
Jack Johnson, Cy Wareham (5) and Nate Guinard. Connor Schwartz, Travis Alfrey (4) and Dalton Ross.
Genesee hits — C. Wareham (2B), Cameron Meyer, Johnson (3B), Guinard 4 (HR, 2B), Jacob Krick 3 (2B), Jackson Zenner, Derek Burt, Joe Johnson, Teak Wareham 2.
Prairie hits — Ross, Chase Kaschmitter 3 (2B, 3B), Dean Johnson 2, Schwartz, Brodie Hasselstrom, Lane Remicle (2B).
SOFTBALLLapwai 9-36, Culdesac 11-7
LAPWAI — The Lapwai softball team split a nonleague doubleheader with Culdesac, notching the Wildcats’ first win of the season, 36-7.
Culdesac won the opener 11-9.
Freshman Jordyn McCormack-Marks tallied eight strikeouts in the opening tilt while Amaris Mitchell connected on a home run for the Wildcats (1-5).
“That first game we were really close,” Lapwai coach Ada Marks said. “I think a few fielding errors and not being able to get hits late hurt us a bit. They were more agressive on the baserunning in the second game, which is something we’re trying to work on.”
GAME 1
Culdesac 520 13—11 3 1
Lapwai 123 21—9 6 2
Crea and Miller. Jordyn McCormack-Marks and Sayq’is Greene
Culdesac hits — Brown, Miller, Bomar.
Lapwai hits — Cihanna Oatman 2, Krisayin Bisbe, Kayla Williamson, McKormack-Marks, Amaris Mitchell (HR).
GAME 2
Culdesac 322—7 4 0
Lapwai (22)86—36 8 4
Crea, Ethridge (1) and Miller. McKormack-Marks, Bisbe (2) and Lauren Gould.
Culdesac hits — Brown, Crea 2 (2B), Dau.
Lapwai hits — McCormack-Marks 2, Bisbe 3 (2B), Williamson, Greene (2B), Arlissa Miller.
Shadle 28, Clarkston 0
Giving up 21 runs in the first inning, Clarkston lost to Shadle Park in a 2A Greater Spokane League game at Lincoln Middle School in Clarkston.
Chloe Flerchinger of Shadle threw a five-inning two-hitter with 12 strikeouts.
Leah Copeland doubled for the Bantams (0-3, 0-3).
Shadle Park (21)30 31—28 17 2
Clarkston 000 00—0 2 8
Chloe Flerchinger and Ema Green. Emma McManigle and Hannah Murphy.
Shadle Park hits — Teagan Webster, Abby Flerchinger 2, Trinity Richardson 3 (2-2B), Crimson Rice 5 (2B), C. Flerchinger 2 (HR), Courtney Brown (2B), Rachel Jones, Brooklyn Brunette 2 (2B).
Clarkston hits — Leah Copeland (2B), Murphy.
Prairie 13-10, Kend. 10-20
KENDRICK — Kendrick bounced back with a 20-10 win after falling 13-10 in the first half of a Whitepine League doubleheader against Prairie.
Madison Shears of Prairie had a double, a home run and five RBI in the initial game, while Hailey Taylor had seven hits (two doubles) over both contests for the Tigers (10-2, 8-2).
“The girls are hitting well at times this season but not really when we expect it,” Kendrick coach Morgan LeBlanc said. “We knew (Prairie’s) defense was pretty solid, but we made quite a few errors and the Prairie girls made plays. Our outfielders are struggling to pick up fly balls right now and we’ll need to work on keeping runners where they are.”
GAME 1
Prairie 043 303 x—13 10 2
Kendrick 023 022 1—10 17 5
Key and Remacle. Hailey Taylor, Erin Morgan (3) and Kenadie Kirk.
Prairie hits — Shears 2 (2B, HR), Enneking 4 (2B), Key 2, Uhlenkott (2B), Farr.
Kendrick hits — Hannah Tweit, Harley Heimgartner (2B), Mikayla Beyers, Kirk 3, Taylor Boyer 2, Morgan, Morgan Silflow (3B), Emily Proctor 2, Hailey Taylor 5 (2B).
GAME 2
Prairie 035 011—10 7 1
Kendrick 522 506—20 19 3
Schlader, Key (3) and Remacle. Boyer, Heimgartner (3), Taylor (5).
Prairie hits — Martin (2B), Schlader, Shears, Enneking, Key (2B), Remacle (2B), Uhlenkott.
Kendrick hits — Tweit 3 (2B), Heimgartner, Beyers 3, Kirk (2B), Boyer (2B), Morgan 2, Morgan Silflow 3 (2B, 3B), Proctor 3 (HR), Taylor 2 (2B).
GOLFBears’ Brown second
COEUR D’ALENE — Bryden Brown of Moscow boys’ golf team placed first while Jack Seilby of Lewiston finished second at the Lake City Invitational at Coeur d’Alene Golf Club.
The Bengals boys fell shy of a team win to Coeur d’Alene, placing second with a score of 324 while the Bears took fifth.
Jack Seibly led Lewiston with a 78.
Team scores — 1. Coeur d’Alene 320, 2. Lewiston 324, 3. Post Falls 337, 4. Sandpoint 350, 5. Moscow 369, 6. Lake City 370, 7. Lakeland 385.
Lewiston scores — Jack Seibly 78, Carson King 80, Justin Saldvick 82, Christian Lybyer 84.
Moscow scores — Bryden Brown 67, Ben Mack 81, Isaac Harmon 107, Matt Veder 114.
Greeny wins first place
SPOKANE — Junior Lauren Greeny of Pullman took home a first-place finish with a score of 77 in an eight-team 2A Greater Spokane League girls’ match at the Esmeralda Golf Course.
Pullman freshman Ryliann Bednar finished in third as Pullman placed first as a team.
Clarkston’s Teurney McKarcher was toward the top of the pack with a 104.
“I thought we had a really nice team effort today,” Pullman coach John Willy said. “The team did a great job of improving in a week of practices and it paid off today. Gray Peschel had a huge improvement from last week. I was also happy to see Ryliann Bednar breaking 100 as a freshman this early in the season. Lauren was great again this week, and still has room to go even lower.”
Team scores — 1. Pullman 373; 2. Shadle Park 405; 3. Othello 445; 4. West Valley 474; 5. Clarkston 487; 6. East Valley 515; 7. Rogers N/A; 8. North Central N/A.
Pullman scores — Lauren Greeny, 77; Ryliann Bednar, 92; Matiline Rink, 100; Gray Peschel 104; Allison Lenssen, 117; Alexis Hendrickson, 130.
Clarkston scores — Teirney McKarcher, 104; Eloise Teasley, 123; Sammy Hudgins, 128; Ava Mendoza, 132; Gracie Wessels, 119.
AWARDSSeveral win Hall nods
COEUR D’ALENE — Several area athletes were honored at the North Idaho Athletic Hall of Fame banquet Saturday at the Coeur d’Alene Resort.
Moscow’s Jonah Elliss, who is now enrolled at the University of Utah, graduated early over winter break and won the award for fall sports in 4A-5A football classificatons.
Grangeville’s Caleb Frei, who was tabbed Player of the Year and Defensive Most Valuable Player in the Central Idaho League, won the award for football in 1A through 3A schools.
Hagadone High Character Awards for both male and female athletes were also announced.
AREA AWARD WINNERS
VOLLEYBALL
3A-1A — Morgan Blazzard, Troy.
GIRLS’ SWIMMING
Helen Schumaker, Moscow.
FOOTBALL
3A-1A — Caleb Frei, Grangeville.
5A-4A — Jonah Elliss, Moscow.
BOYS’ BASKETBALL
3A-1A— Titus Yearout, Lapwai.
WRESTLING
3A-1A — Gabe Prather, Potlatch.
BOYS’ COACH OF THE YEAR
Zachary Eastman, Lapwai.
AREA CHARACTER AWARDS
GIRLS
Mayalu Spencer, Lapwai; Isabel Burns, Moscow; Hannah Tweit, Kendrick; Grace Tiegs, Nezperce; Hannah West, Timberline; Martha Smith, Clearwater Valley; Ellea Uhlenkott, Prairie; Emiley Proctor, Deary; Jenna Carpenter, Lewiston; Isabelle Raasch, Troy; Mya barger, Kamiah.
BOYS
AJ Ellenwood, Lapwai; Barrett Abendroth, Moscow; Maison Anderson; Ryan Zenner, Nezperce; Chase Hunter, Timberline; Ridge Shown, Clearwater Valley; Dean Johnson, Prairie; London Kirk, Deary; Kash Lang, Lewiston; Elijah Phillis, Troy; Jace Sams, Kamiah.