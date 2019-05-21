Colton High senior athlete Jordyn Moehrle has been chosen as the lone girls’ recipient in Washington of the Smart Choices Scholarship, worth $5,000, the Washington Interscholastic Activities Association announced Monday.
Moehrle plans to attend South Carolina and study international trade law.
The boys’ recipient of the seventh annual award is Zach Victor of Federal Way High, who plans to major in mechanical engineering at Washington State.
Moehrle played for a Colton girls’ basketball team that claimed state titles in three of her four years at the school. She was also part of a Colton softball squad that won a state title during her freshman year.
She has earned all-league honors in each of her three sports, making first-team all-state at the 1B level this past year and second team in volleyball in 2017 and 2018.
While maintaining a 4.0 grade-point average, Moehrle served as class president for three years before becoming student-body president as a senior. She is also a district vice president of Future Farmers of America and, during an internship, worked with a farmer in Nigeria to combat hunger and boost the local economy.
The two recipients will be presented their scholarships July 26 at the WIAA Coaches School Luncheon in Yakima.
BASEBALL
S’side Chr. 4, Pomeroy 3 (8)
WALLA WALLA, Wash. — Pomeroy High’s only error of the game came at an inopportune time.
Ross Faber laced an RBI triple and scampered home on a wide throw to third base in the bottom of the eighth inning to give Sunnyside Christian a win over the Pirates in the Washington 1B state baseball playoffs.
Pomeroy’s throw home to try to catch Faber was “a bang-bang play” that could have been called either way, Pirates coach Dave Boyer said.
“You hate to end your season with a loss like that,” Boyer said. “We played a good game and ended up making one little mistake. That’s baseball.”
The game was a pitcher’s duel between Faber, who threw a four-hitter with five strikeouts and four walks, and Pomeroy’s Jace Gwinn, who gave up seven hits while fanning 10 and walking two.
Both were nearing the 105-pitch limit, so two new pitchers would have taken the mound if the umpire’s call had gone the other way in the eighth.
Pomeroy had taken a 3-2 lead in the top of the inning when Aiden Berglund singled, Gwinn reached on an error, Danner Maves drew an intentional walk and Evan Bartels hit a sacrifice fly.
With two out in the bottom of the inning, Tyler Groeneweg singled to spark the Sunnyside Christian rally.
The Knights later lost 4-0 to Almira-Coulee/Hartline, which now advances to the state title game against Odessa.
The Pirates finished 12-9.
“They just really worked hard,” Boyer said. “At the beginning of the season, not very many people probably thought we would wind up in the state playoffs. But the boys did. From the very first day they thought they could do this.”
Pomeroy 000 002 01—3 4 1
Sunnyside Chr. 000 002 02—4 7 6
Jace Gwinn and Danner Maves. Ross Faber and Anthony Mendoza.
Pomeroy hits — Aiden Berglund 2, Gwinn, Maves (2B).
Sunnyside Christian hits — Kyler Marsh, Nate Moore, Tyler Groeneweg 2, Faber 2 (3B), Bode Jansen.
Kinkade named MVP
Konner Kinkade of Pullman was named Most Valuable Player as the Great Northern League announced its all-conference baseball team.
Dawson Blunt and Jace Wessels of Clarkston made the first unit, as did Pullman’s Payton Kallaher, Carson Coulter and Hyatt Utzman.
Named to the second unit were Connor Parrish and Chase Hayton of Pullman and Cole Seaman of Clarkston.
First team — Pitchers: Julian Chabot, Cheney; Hunter Tiffany, West Valley; Hyatt Utzman, Pullman. Catcher: Luke Martin, Cheney. Infield: Spencer Shipman, West Valley; Peyton McPherson, Cheney; Jace Wessels, Clarkston. First base: Payton Kallaher, Pullman. Outfield: Nick Drynan, West Valley; Nick Berman, Cheney; Carson Coulter, Pullman. Utility: Dawson Blunt, Clarkston. DH: Dallas Gohl, West Valley. MVP: Konner Kinkade, Pullman.
SOFTBALL
Hill, McDougle are all-league
Mikayla Hill of Clarkston and Hallie McDougle of Pullman were named to the first unit of the All-Great Northern League softball team.
Tiana Ah Hi of Clarkston and Meghan McSweeney of Pullman made the second team.
First team — Pitcher: Abby Brake, East Valley. Catcher: Jillian Taylor, West Valley. Infield: Kilee Imada, West Valley; Logan Krantz, Cheney; Hallie McDougle, Pullman; Mikayla Hill, Clarkston. Outfield: Hailey McCarthy, East Valley; Hailey Marlow, West Valley; Lilly Arch, West Valley.
Coach of the Year — Brian Ostby, West Valley.