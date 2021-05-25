COLTON — Maggie Meyer scored 20 points and Josie Schultheis added 15 on Monday night as Colton defeated Garfield-Palouse in its first and only girls’ basketball home game of the season.
Rylee Vining contributed 10 points and eight assists for the Wildcats (5-2), who jumped out to a 21-5 lead.
“It was a great atmosphere,” Colton coach Clark Vining said. “The gym had fans in it and it was good energy. We fed off that and got off to that great start.”
Lola Baerlocher gave the Cats a boost off the bench.
GARFIELD-PALOUSE
Kennedie Cook 0 0-0 0, Madi Cloninger 0 1-2 1, Paige Collier 3 2-2 10, MaKenzie Collier 0 1-5 1, Maci Brantner 3 5-10 11, Kenzi Pedersen 3 7-11 13.Totals 11 15-29 37
COLTON
Rylee Vining 2 4-4 10, Maggie Meyer 7 4-6 20, Mary Pluid 0-0 0 0, Kyndra Stout 0 0-0 0, Josie Schultheis 5 3-4 15, Sidni Whitcomb 0 0-0 0, Lola Baerlocher 4 3-4 11. Totals 18 16-18 56.
Gar-Pal 5 8 17 7—37
Colton 21 16 6 13—56
3-point goals — P. Collier, 2, Vining 2, Meyer 2, Schultheis 2.
JV — Gar-Pal def. Colton
Oakesdale 42, Pomeroy 24
POMEROY — Oakesdale cut off clean looks at the bucket for Pomeroy and pulled away in the second half of a Southeast 1B League game.
The Nighthawks’ Jessie Reed totaled 23 points, most of them coming in the paint.
“Credit to Oakesdale for playing some tough defense as we struggled to get good shots,” Pirates coach Brock Ledgerwood said. “We were able to stay in the game with defense of our own in the first half.”
Pomeroy was led by Keely Maves’ nine points and five rebounds, and Kendall Dixon’s seven boards.
&empmargin;
OAKESDALE
Jessie Reed 10 2-4 23, Marilla Hocket 0 0-0 0, Bree Rawls 1 1-3 3, Payton Davis 1 0-0 2, LouEllen Reed 0 4-7 4, Kaylee Hinnenkamp 3 3-4 10. Totals 15 10-18 42.
POMEROY
Chase Caruso 0 3-4 3, Elizabeth Ruchert 0 0-0 0, Jadence Gingerich 0 0-0 0, Maya Kowatch 2 0-0 5, Jillian Herres 2 2-2 6, Keely Maves 2 5-6 9, Kendall Dixon 0 1-4 1, Hallie Brewer 0 0-0 0, Hannah Bagby 0 0-0 0. Totals 6 11-16 24.
Oakesdale 7 10 12 13—42
Pomeroy 6 9 6 3—24
3-point goals — Reed, Hinnenkamp, Kowatch.
BOYS’ BASKETBALLGar-Pal 46, Colton 37
COLTON — Austin Jones netted 21 points as Garfield-Palouse downed Colton in a Southeast 1B League game.
Colton freshman Matt Reisenauer (1-5) collected 18 points, and Raphael Arnhold added 13.
Colton coach Nick Simons liked the fact that his Wildcats had a chance to tie inside the final minute against a team that had beaten them by 42 points last week. Colton led 16-9 early.
GAR-PAL
Cameron Merrill 3 1-4 7, Brandon Hallan 0 0-0 0, Austin Jones 5 11-11 21, Jaxson Orr 2 0-0 4, Liam Orfe 2 3-4 7, Kyle Bankus 2 0-0 5, Colton Pfaff 1 0-0 2. Totals 15 15-19 46.
COLTON
Dalton McCann 1 1-2 4, Grant Wolf 0 0-0 0, Jaxon Moehrle 1 0-0 2, Ryan Impson 0 0-0 0, Matt Reisenauer 4 7-9 18, Raphael Arnhold 5 1-2 13, Totoas 11 9-13 37.
Gar-Pal 9 15 11 11—46
Colton 16 8 8 5—39
3-point goals — Bankus, McCann, Reisenauer 3, Arnhold 2.
Oakesdale 60, Pomeroy 49
POMEROY — Trent Gwinn poured in 28 points for Pomeroy, but the Pirates were plagued by turnovers in the second half and ultimately fell to Southeast 1B League foe Oakesdale.
The Nighthawks won the second half 37-24, capitalizing on 14 Pirate giveaways after Pomeroy led by two at intermission.
“We played our best half of the year in the first half,” Pirates coach Chris Wolf said. “We ran our offense better tonight but struggled to finish around the basket. This group is young and gaining valuable experience every game they play.”
Matthew Hockett posted 22 points for the Nighthawks.
OAKESDALE
T. Bober 5 2-2 18, Henning 4 0-2 8, Hockett 11 0-2 22, S. Bober 0 0-0 0, Baljo 1 2-2 4, Shrope 1 0-0 2, Perry 1 3-4 6. Totals 23 7-12 60.
POMEROY
Fruh 2 0-0 4, Gwinn 10 5-6 28, Kimble 4 0-0 8, B. Mings 2 0-1 4, J. Mings 0 1-2 1, Severs 2 0-0 4, Roberts 0 0-2 0. Totals 20 6-11 49.
Oakesdale 11 12 16 21—60
Pomeroy 11 14 6 18—49
3-point goals — T. Bober 4, Perry, Gwinn 3.
WRESTLINGPullman goes 1-1
SPOKANE — Aydin Peltier and Jeroen Smith posted two wins by fall as Pullman went 1-1 in a wrestling tri-match.
The Greyhound lost 42-29 to Rogers before beating Shadle Park 42-24.
Gabe Smith of Pullman tallied a pin and a technical fall for the Hounds.
“Pullman came out fired up tonight despite wrestling six matches in five days,” Pullman coach Marcus Crossler said. “Our team seemed to be aggressive in all our matches. We were taking good shots and setting things up like we worked on in practice.”
BASEBALLFour Bears named All-IEL
Four Moscow baseball players recently were named to the Class 4A All-Inland Empire League, it was announced.
Senior pitcher Ryan Delusa, junior outfielder Devon Conway, and junior infielder Barrett Abendroth and senior infielder Chad Redinger all made the first team in voting done by the coaches.
Sandpoint’s Max Thielbar was the MVP, Lakeland’s Scotty Hocking the newcomer of the year and the Bulldogs’ Chase Tigert was named coach of the year.
FIRST TEAM
Pitchers — Avery Bosch, Sandpoint; Evan Williams, Sandpoint; Ryan Delusa, Moscow.
Infielders — Barrett Abendroth, Moscow; Chad Redinger, Moscow; Payden Wysong, Lakeland; Ethan Butler, Sandpoint.
Outfielders — Jack Zimmerman, Sandpoint; Scotte Pote, Lakeland; Devon Conway, Moscow.
Catcher — Trevor Brackett, Sandpoint.
Utility — Cody Newhart, Sandpoint.
MVP — Max Thielbar, Sandpoint
Newcomer of the year — Scotty Hocking, Lakeland.
Coach of the year — Chase Tigert, Sandpoint.
SOFTBALLThree Bears honored
Three softball players from Moscow recently were named to the Class 4A All-Inland Empire League, it was announced.
Freshman outfielder Addie Branen, junior infielder Bella Fleischman and freshman catcher Megan Highfill all were voted onto the team by the league’s coaches.
Lakeland swept the top awards, with Haylee Smith winning MVP, Payton Sterling the newcomer of the year and Colleen Bevacqua the coach of the year.
FIRST TEAM
Pitchers — Kathryn Wardak, Lakeland; Devry Bursch, Lakeland; Jaden Dickinson, Sandpoint.
Infielders — Kinzie Ward, Sandpoint; Bella Fleischman, Moscow; Harley See, Lakeland; Riley Cessna, Sandpoint.
Outfielders — Addie Branen, Moscow; Jacey Cash, Sandpoint; Cienna Walls, Lakeland.
Catchers — Megan Highfill, Moscow; Lily Gammon, Sandpoint.
MVP — Haylee Smith, Lakeland.
Newcomer of the year — Payton Sterling, Lakeland.
Coach of the year — Colleen Bevacqua, Lakeland.