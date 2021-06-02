SPOKANE VALLEY — Kasch Auer provided 11 of Clarkston’s 32 first-quarter points while shooting 4-for-4, including three 3-pointers, as the Bantams whipped East Valley 76-38 on Tuesday night in a 2A Greater Spokane League boys’ basketball game.
Austin Steinwand came off the bench and squeezed all nine of his points into the first half as the Bantams (5-1) raced to a 44-18 lead.
“We really challenged them to come out with energy, and they did just that,” Clarkston coach Justin Jones said. “It was our most complete game of the year.”
CLARKSTON (5-1)
Wyat Chatfield 2 0-0 4, Misael Perez 2 0-0 4, Trevor Ray 2 0-0 5, Mason VanTine 3 1-2 10, Kasch Auer 5 0-0 14, Xavier Santana 3 2-2 10, Dawson Packwood 1 0-0 2, Austin Steinwand 3 1-1 9, Simon Henry 0 0-0 0, Dawson Blunt 1 1-4 4, Cole Morscheck 0 0-0 0, Conrad Dudley 2 6-6 10, Tuff Tallbull 1 0-0 2, Robby Regan 1 0-0 2 2. Totals 27 11-15 76.
EAST VALLEY
Joe Hostee 2 1-5 5, Ryan Conrath 0 0-0 0, Maddox Callahan 0 0-0 0, Jesse Stevens 2 0-0 5, Everett Callahan 0 0-0 0, Luke Holecek 8 1-2 21, Coleton Hansen 2 0-0 5, Macial Williams-Curtis 1 0-0 2. Totals 15 2-7 38.
Clarkston 32 12 18 11—76
East Valley 11 7 6 14—38
3-point goals — Ray, Auer 4, Santana 2, VanTine 3, Blunt, Steinwand 2, Stevens, Holecek 4, Hansen.
Pullman 74, NC 51
SPOKANE — Grayson Hunt produced 30 points, 13 rebounds and two blocks while shooting 14-of-18 as Pullman defeated 2A Greater Spokane League foe North Central.
The Greyhounds (4-2) jumped to a 26-6 lead and coasted the rest of the way as Ayden Barbour added 12 points, eight assists and five steals and Steven Burkett supplied 10 points and seven boards.
A full box score was unavailable.
Pullman 26 20 18 10—74
North Central 6 17 14 14—51
Colfax 56, Asotin 45
ASOTIN — John Lustig scored 22 points and his younger brother Seth added 15 as Colfax held off a solid challenge by Asotin for a Northeast 2B League win.
The Panthers cut a deficit to five points before Colfax held them to seven in the fourth quarter.
Nicholas Heier netted 12 points for Asotin.
COLFAX
Damian Demler 2 0-0 4, Carson Gray 3 0-0 8, JD Peterson 0 0-0 0, Seth Lustig 5 3-4 16, John Lustig 8 2-4 22, Bradyn Heilsberg 0 0-0 0, Trace Hennigar 0 0-0 0, Mason Gilchrist 2 0-0 4, JP Wigen 1 0-0 2. Totals 21 5-8 56.
ASOTIN (2-6, 1-4)
Josh Epling 0 0-0 0, Preston Overberg 3 2-2 9, Brayden Barnea 2 3-4 7, Tanner Nicholas 2 0-0 5, Jake Tanguay 0 0-0 0, Ryan Denham 2 0-1 4, Kamea Kauhi 1 0-1 2, Nicholas Heier 5 0-2 12, Kaden Aldous 2 0-0 6. Totals 17 5-10 45.
Colfax 19 14 10 13—56
Asotin 11 11 16 7—45
3-point goals — Gray 2, S. Lustig, J. Lustig 4, Overberg, Nicholas, Heier 2, Aldous.2.
JV — Colfax def. Asotin.
GIRLS’ BASKETBALLClarkston 77, East Valley 25
SPOKANE VALLEY — Ashlyn Wallace racked up 20 points, five rebounds, four assists and five steals as the Clarkston girls secured a victory against East Valley in 2A Greater Spokane League play.
Maggie Ogden dropped in 11 points and seven boards while Samantha Chatfield had 16 on 8-of-9 shooting as the Bantams (7-0) shut down the Knights post duo of Ellie Stowell and Mataya Green.
“We prepared for those two for most of yesterday’s practice,” CHS coach Debbie Sobotta said. “As a team I thought we did a great job of carrying that over into the game.”
CLARKSTON (7-0)
Kendall Wallace 2 0-0 4, Ashlyn Wallace 8 3-3 20, Jacey Hernandez 3 0-0 8, Maggie Ogden 5 0-0 11, Alahondra Perez 0 2-2 2, Erika Pickett 4 0-0 8, Alyssa Whittle 3 0-0 6, Samantha Chatfield 8 0-0 16, Eloise Teasley 1 0-0 2. Totals 34 5-5 77.
EAST VALLEY
Hathaway 1 0-0 2, Green 0 3-4 3, Sylevson 1 3-3 5, Hofstee 3 0-0 7, Stowell 4 0-0 8. Totals 9 6-7 25.
Clarkston 23 21 16 17—77
East Valley 5 7 8 5—25
3-point goals — Hofstee, A. Wallace, Herandez 2, Ogden.
JV — Clarkston def. East Valley.
Pullman 54, NC 42
SPOKANE — Meghan McSweeney recorded 21 points and was 9-of-17 from the charity stripe to lead Pullman past North Central in a 2A Greater Spokane League game, improving the Hounds to 3-3.
“I had two of my players foul out late, so we had to go with a small lineup for a bit,” Pullman coach Angie Barbour said. “We played tough and it felt good to grab a win after a couple losses in a row.”
PULLMAN (3-3)
Kelsi Benton 3 0-0 7, Meghan McSweeney 6 9-17 21, Hailey Talbot 3 0-4 6, Elise McDougle 2 1-2 5, Audrey Pitzer 1 4-4 6, Sehra Singh 2 0-0 5, Mikayla Uhlenkott 0 0-0 0, Addison Hawes 0 4-4 4. Totals 17 18-31 54.
NORTH CENTRAL
Ervin 0 2-5 2, Sherman 0 0-0 0, Marko 1 1-2 3, Wilcox 3 3-4 9, Schoeffler 1 3-4 5, Patrick 1 1-2 4, Tonasket 2 5-7 11, Hamilton 3 2-7 8. Totals 11 17-31 42.
Pullman 9 10 17 18—54
North Central 9 8 13 12—42
3-point goals — Benton, Singh, Patrick, Tonasket 2.
JV — Pullman def. North Central (OT)
Colfax 73, Asotin 47
ASOTIN — Asher Cai delivered 30 points on 5-of-10 from deep as Colfax bested Asotin in a 2A Bi-County League game.
The Bulldogs (6-2) went 11-for-26 on 3s as Justice Brown and Hailey Demler joined Cai in double figures with 10 apiece.
Kayla Paine led the Panthers with 19 points, while Haylee Appleford had 10 and eight rebounds.
COLFAX (6-2)
Hannah Baerlocher 2 0-0 6, Justice Brown 4 1-2 10, Abree Aune 3 0-0 8, Jaisha Gibb 2 0-0 5, Kendall Gosney 0 0-0 0, Hailey Demler 4 2-2 10, Lauryn York 2 0-0 4, Harper Booth 0 0-0 0, Asher Cai 12 1-1 30. Totals 29 4-5 73.
ASOTIN (0-6)
Sadie Thummel 0 0-2 0, Elizabeth Bailey 2 0-0 4, Karlie Ball 0 0-0 0, Emmeyln Barnea 0 0-0 0, Lily Denham 1 4-4 7, Kayla Paine 6 5-5 19, Sophia Carrasco 0 4-4 4, Emily Elskamp 0 3-4 3, Haylee Appleford 5 0-3 10. Totals 14 16-22.
Colfax 24 22 18 9—73
Asotin 9 14 9 15—47
3-point goals — Baerlocher 2, Gibb, Brown, Aune 2, Cai 5, Denham, Paine 2.
JV — Asotin def. Colfax.
WRESTLINGThree Bantams go 2-0
Clarkston seniors Joey Calene, Adam Caudle and Ryan Page all went 2-0 in a double-dual wrestling meet at Clarkston.
Clarkston beat Ferris 43-18 and outscored Gonzaga Prep 42-23.
“Our three seniors put up a good fight for us on senior night,” Clarkston coach Duane Benton said. “They really wrestled well and I was impressed with our three freshmen in our lowest weight classes.”
Team scores
Clarkston def. Ferris 43-18; Clarkston def. Gonzaga Prep 42-23.
Clarkston win-loss records
120 — Hoyt Hvass, 2-0; 126 — Bodee Thivierge, 1-1; 132 — Dawson Bailey, 1-1; 138 — Geo Alba, 0-2. 152 — Braydon Flinders, 0-2. 160 — Alex Knight, 1-1. 170 — Adam Caudle, 2-0. 182 — Jonah McKamey, 2-0. 195 — Joey Calene, 2-0. 220 — Ryan Page, 2-0. Heavyweight — Braden Jared, 0-2.
McDougle gets quick pin
SPOKANE — Evan McDougle recorded a pin in the first 30 seconds of one of his matches as Pullman dropped two matches at Lewis and Clark.
The Greyhounds fell to Cheney 44-21 and then to Lewis and Clark 54-30.
Cotton Sears highlighted the first meet for Pullman with two pins.
“Super proud of Cotton Sears and Evan McDougle tonight as they turned it up a notch and were very dominant,” Pullman coach Marcus Crossler said.
No other details were available.
Winona bounces back
DAVENPORT — Will Winona of Pomeroy rebounded from two losses by fall at 195 pounds to win by pin against Reardan at a gathering of small schools.
Walker Flynn (160) of the Pirates went 2-0 while Curtis Winona went 1-1.
No other details were available.
ACADEMICSTroy’s Bohman honored
Haylee Bohman of Troy was selected as the Idaho Class 1A Division 1 Interscholastic Star, the Idaho High School Activities Association announced.
She received a $1,000 scholarship to the college of her choice.
The award recognizes students who participate in athletic and nonathletic school activities.