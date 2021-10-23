KENDRICK — A fourth-quarter touchdown from Jack Johnson followed by late defensive heroics lifted the Genesee Bulldogs past Kendrick for a 24-22 nonleague football victory.
Johnson totaled 14 carries for 101 yards and two touchdowns on the day while making 8 1/2 tackles for the Bulldogs (6-2).
“He’s really stepped up these past few weeks and his numbers really show it,” Genesee coach Justin Podrabsky said of Johnson.
The Bulldogs’ other scoring plays came via passes from Angus Jordan to Cy and Teak Wareham.
For Kendrick (6-2), Ty Koepp ran for two touchdowns and passed for a third.
“Our defensive effort today was tremendous against a very well-coached and talented Kendrick team that threw a lot of different looks at us,” Podrabsky said.
Genesee 6 6 6 6 —24
Kendrick 0 6 16 0—22
Genesee — Jack Johnson 48 run (pass failed)
Kendrick — Ty Koepp 4 run (2-point play failed)
Genesee — Cy Wareham 31 pass Angus Jordan (pass failed)
Kendrick — Hunter Taylor 15 pass from Koepp (Jagger Hewett pass from Koepp)
Genesee — Teak Wareham 84 pass from Jordan (run failed)
Kendrick — Koepp 2 run (Trustan Jones run)
Genesee — Johnson 26 run (pass failed)
Lapwai 58, Potlatch 32
POTLATCH — Lapwai got off to a 20-0 start and never let Potlatch close in a Whitepine League Division I victory.
The Wildcats (6-2, 5-1) totaled 603 offensive yards, including 324 from Titus Yearout, who figured in seven of his team’s eight touchdown plays. Mason Brown caught three Lapwai touchdowns and ran one himself.
For Potlatch (5-3, 4-3), Tyler Howard rushed for three touchdowns and 171 yards off 19 carries, while Tyson Tucker had 18 carries for 181 yards rushing and two touchdowns.
Lapwai 20 22 8 8—58
Potlatch 0 20 12 0—32
Lapwai — Ahlius Yearout 21 pass from Titus Yearout (pass failed)
Lapwai — Terrell Ellenwood-Jones 35 pass from T. Yearout (Mason Brown run)
Lapwai — Brown 8 run (pass failed)
Potlatch — Tyson Tucker 5 run (run failed)
Lapwai — T. Yearout 17 run (A. Yearout pass from T. Yearout)
Potlatch — Tyler Howard 23 run (Tucker run)
Lapwai — Brown 29 pass from T. Yearout (Brown pass from T. Yearout)
Potlatch — Tucker 1 run (pass failed)
Lapwai — T. Yearout 3 run (run failed)
Potlatch — Howard 3 run (run failed)
Lapwai — Brown 18 pass from T. Yearout (A. Yearout pass from T. Yearout)
Potlatch — Howard 1 run (run failed)
Lapwai — Brown 10 pass from T. Yearout (A. Yearout pass from Ellenwood-Jones)
West Valley 28, Clarkston 14
SPOKANE VALLEY — West Valley of Spokane Valley scored one touchdown per quarter to deal Clarkston its first 2A Greater Spokane League defeat of the season.
While trailing 21-14 with four minutes remaining in the fourth quarter, the Bantams (4-3, 4-1) blocked a field goal attempt only for West Valley to recover the ball and run for its final touchdown on that play.
“That was a real back-breaker for us,” Clarkston coach Brycen Bye said.
Carter Steinwand threw for both Clarkston touchdowns and a two-point conversion.
Clarkston 0 6 8 0—14
West Valley 7 7 7 7—28
West Valley — Jake Barker 3 run (Grady Walker kick)
West Valley — Barker 2 run (Walker kick)
Clarkston — Nate Somers 5 pass from Carter Steinwand (kick failed)
West Valley — Ethan Carrell 26 pass from Raesean Eaton (Walker kick)
Clarkston — Chris Howell 4 pass from Steinwand (Landon Taylor pass from Steinwand)
West Valley — NA 28 blocked field goal recovery (Walker kick)
Pomeroy 74, Yakama Nation 0
TOPPENISH, Wash. — The unbeaten Pomeroy Pirates pillaged Yakama Nation Tribal in Southeast 1B League play, tearing to a 46-0 lead within the first quarter en route to a shutout victory.
Trent Gwinn figured in six touchdown plays — three passing, two rushing and one via interception return. In what coach Kyle Kimble called “another good team win,” Pomeroy (8-0, 5-0) totaled 323 yards of offense while holding Yakama Nation to a mere five.
Pomeroy 46 16 6 6—74
Yakama Nation 0 0 0 0—0
Pomeroy — Trevin Kimble 24 pass from Trent Gwinn (Gwinn run)
Pomeroy — Sid Bales 3 run (Colton Slaybaugh run)
Pomeroy — Colton Slaybaugh pass from Gwin (run failed)
Pomeroy — Gwinn interception return (Gwinn run)
Pomeroy — Gwinn 30 run (Kimble pass from Gwinn)
Pomeroy — Slaybaugh 18 run (Bales run)
Pomeroy — Gwinn 20 run (Kimble pass from Gwinn)
Pomeroy — Bales 5 pass from Gwinn (Oliver Severs pass from Gwinn)
Pomeroy — Slaybaugh 23 run (Bales pass from Jett Slusser)
Pomeroy — Slusser 36 run (pass failed)
Clearwater Valley 16, Kamiah 12
KOOSKIA — Anthony Fabbi found Anthony Carter for a 15-yard touchdown early in the fourth quarter to give Clearwater Valley a 16-12 win versus Kamiah in a Whitepine Division I League game.
Dylan Pickering got the scoring started for Clearwater Valley (3-5, 3-4) with a 13-yard touchdown run. Pickering finished the game with 118 yards rushing, he also led the team with 10 tackles and caused a fumble.
Freshman Jake Fabbi, younger brother of Anthony Fabbi, had an interception for the Rams who kept the Kubs scoreless in the second half.
Tournament play begins next week, with the matchups and bracket being revealed by Monday.
A complete box score was not available.
Kamiah 6 6 0 0 — 12
Clearwater Valley 8 0 0 8 — 16
LRSWK 47, Asotin 0
RITZVILLE, Wash. — Asotin was down four starters and had troubles stopping Lind-Ritzville/Sprague/Washtucna/Kahlotus on the ground in a Northeast 2B League defeat.
Brody Boness scored three times for LRSWK as the fifth ranked 2B team in the state remained undefeated.
Asotin (2-5, 2-5) was punched in the mouth several times early on and could never recover.
“Flush it and move on,” coach Jim Holman said.
The Panthers will look to move on from the defeat next week when they host Liberty of Spangle in Asotin’s senior night on Friday.
Asotin 0 0 0 0 — 0
LRSWK 27 7 7 6 — 47
LRSWK — Brody Boness 67 run (Chase Galbreath kick)
LRSWK — Galbreath 16 run (Galbreath kick)
LRSWK — Brock Kinch 49 run (Galbreath kick)
LRSWK — JT Kelly 36 interception return (kick failed)
LRSWK — Boness 55 run (Galbreath kick)
LRSWK — Boness 29 run (Galbreath kick)
LRSWK — Carson Kubik 11 pass from Zach Klien (run failed)
Colfax 42, Reardan 19
REARDAN, Wash. — Mason Gilchrist found paydirt four times as Colfax ran away from Reardan in a Northeast 2B League game.
Gilchrist found the end zone in the second quarter to give the Bulldogs a 22-13 halftime lead. He then scored the first three touchdowns in the second half as Colfax saw its lead balloon to 29 points. Gilchrist ended with 137 yards rushing on 17 attempts.
“I wanted to run that ball and make that clock move as fast as possible,” Colfax coach Mike Morgan said.
Trentin Ensley added 103 yards on the ground and Ryan Henning had 46 of his own as Colfax accumulated 43 rushing attempts for 274 yards. Morgan was very proud of the play of Ryan Henning, saying that he was everywhere on defense.
Colfax (5-3, 4-3) will take its three game winning streak on the road as it travels to face Lind-Ritzville/Sprague/Washtucna/Kahlotus on Friday.
Colfax 8 14 6 14 — 42
Reardan 7 6 0 6 — 19
Reardan — Abe Nelson 55 run (Cody Sprecher kick)
Colfax — Braydn Heilsberg 16 pass from Damian Demler (Trentin Ensley run)
Reardan — Sprecher 2 run (conversion failed)
Colfax — Garrett Dingman 47 fumble return (run failed)
Colfax — Mason Gilchrist 24 run (Heilsberg pass from Demler)
Colfax — Gilchrist 15 run (run failed)
Colfax — Gilchrist 6 run (Heilsberg pass from Demler)
Colfax — Gilchrist 15 run (run failed)
Reardan — A. Nelson 70 pass from Tate Nelson (kick blocked)
Timberline 82, Meadows Valley 0
WEIPPE — Timberline (3-3) rolled to 36 points in the first quarter in a walloping of Meadows Valley (0-5) in an Idaho IA Division II game.
Timberline quarterback Parker Brown was 7-of-10 passing for 149 yards and Rylan West carried seven times for 159 in a game where a plethora of Spartans got involved.
Meadows Valley 0 0 0 0—0
Timberline 36 22 16 8—82
Melba 26, Grangeville 7
GRANGEVILLE — The Bulldogs lost at home to Melba in nonconference play.
Details were unavailable.
Melba 8 12 6 0 — 26
Grangeville 0 7 0 0 — 7
Salmon River 40, Tri-Valley 16
RIGGINS — Salmon River of Riggins fell to visiting Tri-Valley in a Long Pin Conference game.
Full information was not available.
GIRLS’ SOCCERMoscow 1, Caldwell 0
CALDWELL, Idaho — A single goal in the final minute of the first half against Canyon Ridge proved enough to keep Moscow alive in consolation play at the Class 4A state tournament.
Punk Knott scored for the Bears (13-9) off a corner kick from Megan Poler, and goalie Makai Rauch stopped three attempted tying shots in the second half.
“They wanted this win bad, and they accomplished what they came to do,” Moscow coach Jessica Brown said.
The Bears will compete in the consolation final today at 10 a.m. in Caldwell against Pocatello.
Moscow 1 0—1
Caldwell 0 0—0
Moscow — Punk Knott, 40th
Shots — Moscow 11, Canyon Ridge 8
CROSS COUNTRYViking twins victorious at Districts
POMEROY — The Snekvik twins, Kieran and Brendan, led the field with 5k times of 19:08.5 and 19:13.5 respectively in a winning effort for Garfield-Palouse at the Washington Class 1B District 9 championships.
Lola Baerlocher of Colton was first on the girls’ side in 21:34, while the Gar-Pal girls fielded the only complete squad and eight of the top 10 individual finishers, including runner-up Ashley Hightree, who clocked 21:57.6.
Also running in the boys’ race were individuals from Pomeroy, with Trevin Walton leading the Pirates in a 12th-place 21:32.2.
Team scores, individual winners and area top-10 finishers are listed below.
BOYS
Team scores — Garfield-Palouse 15, Yakama Nation Tribal 40
Medalist — Kieran Snekvik, Gar-Pal, 19:08.5
Gar-Pal placers — 1. Kieran Snekvik 19:08.5; 2. Brendan Snekvik 19:13.5; 7. Brandon Hallan 21:11.1; 9. Colby Dugger 21:56.1
Colton placers — 4. Tanner Baerlocher 19:53.5
GIRLS
Team scores — Garfield-Palouse 15
Medalist — Lola Baerlocher, Colton, 21:34.0
Gar-Pal placers — 2. Ashley Hightree 21:57.6; 4. Kennedy Cook 22:47.0; 5. Samantha Snekvik 22:56.2; 6. Courage Hightree 23:46.1; 7. Lola Edwards 24:18.1; 8. Zoe Laughary 25:52.0; 9. Laynie Southern 27:22.8; 10. Ella Cuellar 29:14.8
Colton placers — 1. Baerlocher 21:34.0; 3. Eloise Clark 22:07.9
BOYS’ SOCCERThunder Ridge 6, Lewiston 1
EAGLE — The Lewiston boys’ soccer team saw its season come to an end after a loss to Thunder Ridge of Idaho Falls in 5A state tournament consolation play on Friday.
The Bengals finish their campaign with an 8-10 record.
VOLLEYBALLEagles downed by Oaks
PULLMAN — Pullman Christian dropped its first match of the season in four sets to visiting Oaks Classical Christian of Spokane.
The final scoreline of the Mountain Christian League contest was 25-22, 12-25, 25-23, 25-20.
Annie Goetze had 11 kills and five blocks for Pullman Christian (10-1), while Faith Berg provided four aces, seven digs and nine assists.